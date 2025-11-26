Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- Amid the likelihood that Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss Sunday's game at Seattle because of a concussion, two of the team's top veterans said Wednesday that they have not lost faith in his long-term prospects.

Receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Aaron Jones both acknowledged McCarthy's struggles in the first six games of his career. Jefferson described McCarthy's 2025 debut as "tough" but predicted improvement in the future.

"It's early," Jefferson said. "He's new to the game. He's new to the NFL. He's learning just like everyone else has to learn as a rookie, and he obviously had to go through the mental stage of having to overcome an injury the first year. So just a tough transition for him. But I feel like just him learning these past couple games, and of course learning [during] the stretch of this season, I feel like he's going to bounce back in a different way than everybody else is going to think so."

McCarthy missed five games earlier this season because of a high right ankle sprain. He reported concussion symptoms on the flight home from Green Bay on Sunday night and was limited in practice Wednesday as he remained in the league's protocol. Rookie Max Brosmer took all of the first-team reps and is expected to start Sunday unless McCarthy is cleared.

In McCarthy's six starts this season, the Vikings are 2-4. Jefferson has averaged 53 receiving yards in those games, a 43% drop from his career average.

Asked why he thinks McCarthy will bounce back, Jefferson said: "Just talking to him. Talking to him and seeing the arm talent that he has, seeing his composure, seeing the confidence that he comes with every single day. Of course, seeing the poise that he has throughout the game. He's relentless. He's confident to go out there. He just has to carry it on throughout week to week and just show up on Sundays with that mentality that he's been having the whole entire week."

Jones, meanwhile, said he has told McCarthy that he is proud of the way he has dealt with the adversity of this season.

"I told him that the ones who counted you out, they're going to have to recount," Jones said.