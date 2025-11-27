Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The newest member of the Buffalo Bills made it clear what had drawn him to join the team.

"The opportunity to be able to play with Josh [Allen] is, I mean, you can't pass up the opportunity," wide receiver Brandin Cooks said Wednesday.

Cooks, who was signed by the Bills on Tuesday, has played with some of the league's best quarterbacks, from Drew Brees to Tom Brady, over his 12-year career. He was effusive in his praise of his newest quarterback.

"[Allen's] a special player," Cooks said. "All you do is hear about this organization from afar being a special place and how they treat players and it's all about ball. So, I'm thankful to be here for sure."

Cooks, 32, participated in his first practice with Buffalo on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent the first 10 games of the season with the New Orleans Saints, his second stint with the team that drafted him 20th in 2014.

The Saints initially announced they were releasing Cooks last Wednesday after he requested it. He was not, however, officially released until Saturday because of contract issues that had to be worked through as New Orleans tried to assist Cooks in selecting his next team instead of possibly being claimed off waivers. All players, at this point in the season, first go through the waiver wire process after being released.

Cooks expressed gratitude toward the Saints, saying, "There's not one bad thing I can say about them.

"The Saints organization, absolutely unbelievable in this process," he said. "Looking out for me. Trying to help me be able to make that decision. So, at the end of the day, it's part of it, right? There's rules, and we didn't know."

Cooks has 19 receptions for 165 yards this season. His 9.4 air yards per target mark the first time since his rookie season that he is below 10, while his 9.5% targets per route are the first time he has been below 16%. Cooks is wearing No. 18 with the Bills, the same number receiver Elijah Moore wore before he was released by the team Wednesday.

The Bills' offense has struggled to find consistency and establish much of a downfield passing game. In last week's loss to the Texans, Allen was sacked a career-high eight times, threw two interceptions and had zero touchdowns. The Cooks signing is the latest in the team's search for improvement in the offense.

"[Cooks] already basically learned our playbook. He's an extremely high football IQ guy," Allen said. "He's been around the league for a long time. The way that he carries himself, the way that he is in meetings, already it's very apparent that he's a true professional. He's come out here and practiced the way he did, speaks a lot about who he is as a person, as a player. And we appreciate him coming here and hopefully helping us out."

Allen spent a brief period after practice working with Cooks and receiver Keon Coleman, who has been a healthy scratch the past two games.

"Gone against [Cooks] a number of times," coach Sean McDermott said. "Always respected his game. Has good speed, knows how to play the position. Some guys have good speed, but they're not true wide receivers and football players. He's a combination of both. And like I said, I have a lot of respect for his game."

Asked if Cooks is a consideration for this week, McDermott said, "We'll see," adding that offensive coordinator Joe Brady ultimately decides who gives the best chance to win each week.