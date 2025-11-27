Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif -- Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton revealed Wednesday that he has been dealing with a left ankle fracture sustained in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders.

The previously undisclosed injury landed Hampton on injured reserve, and he hasn't played since.

Hampton, who returned to practice Tuesday, said he feels "amazing" being back on the field and is hopeful he'll play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders but is leaving it up to the team's medical staff.

"It hurt kind of. Sitting here can't help my team," Hampton said. "So it's going to feel good to help my team out a little bit more."

The Chargers took Hampton with the No. 22 pick in April, hopeful that he and veteran running back Najee Harris could form the rushing offense that coach Jim Harbaugh had envisioned when he was hired.

Hampton had a slow start to the season but quickly became one of the Chargers' most important players after Harris sustained a season-ending Achilles rupture in the first half against the Denver Broncos in Week 3. With Harris down, L.A. leaned heavily on Hampton, who broke out with a team-high 129 yards from scrimmage and his first NFL touchdown in a 23-20 win.

Hampton had been a consistent, bruising force on the ground and a safety valve in the passing game for Herbert, catching 17 passes from Weeks 3 to 5, tied for second most on the team with wide receiver Keenan Allen. Hampton was also third in the NFL in yards from scrimmage (364) over that span.

"I feel like I was getting a little comfortable," Hampton said. "I feel like I haven't reached my full potential yet."

Without Hampton, the Chargers turned to running back Kimani Vidal. Vidal, a sixth-round pick in 2024, was released ahead of the Chargers' roster cuts to 53 players, but he returned to the practice squad and was signed to the active roster after the injuries to Hampton and Harris.

Vidal, who had only 43 carries for 155 yards last season, has emerged as a "No. 1 running back," according to Harbaugh. Vidal has two games over 100 rushing yards and has totaled 399 rushing yards since Week 6, which ranks 17th in the NFL.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Vidal has performed well and that he feels good about both backs moving forward. Roman said that he doesn't anticipate Vidal having a game like the one against Denver in Week 3, in which he played 63 snaps.

"I'm sure you'll see some kind of one-two punch there," Roman said. "How it divvies out, we'll see."

The Chargers have until Saturday to activate Hampton from injured reserve.