Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig's one-game suspension for striking San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings in the groin area has been upheld on appeal, the league announced Wednesday night.

Moehrig, who coach Dave Canales said is dealing with an ankle injury, will miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The suspension will cost Moehrig $65,000 of his $1.17 million salary, or the equivalent of a game check.

The appeal was ruled upon by Derrick Brooks, one of three hearing officers jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association.

Near the end of Monday night's game, which the 49ers won 20-9, television cameras showed Moehrig delivering a punch to Jennings' groin area. Jennings did not immediately retaliate and was seen pleading with the officials to throw a flag. Jennings, however, hit Moehrig after the game with a quick, open-handed right cross to his face mask. Jennings has not been punished by the NFL.

It's a tough loss for the Panthers, who may also be without starting cornerback Jaycee Horn after he sustained a concussion against the 49ers. Horn remains in the concussion protocol.

Carolina is 6-6, a half-game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-5) in the NFC South, heading into Sunday's home game against the 9-2 Rams.

Moehrig will be eligible to return to the Panthers' active roster next Monday.

ESPN's David Newton and Nick Wagoner and The Associated Press contributed to this report.