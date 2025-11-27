Week 13 NFL preview Packers-Lions: Analysis, odds, stats

Open Extended Reactions

What better way to celebrate Thanksgiving 2025 than to kick it off with a slate of three NFL matchups.

Let's start with the Green Bay Packers (7-3-1) and the 7-4 Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox), who will meet on Turkey Day for an NFL-record 23rd time.

The Packers are underdogs for the first time this season. They are the only team in the NFL that had been favored in each of its games heading into Week 13.

The Lions will be seeking payback after their season-opening 27-13 loss at Lambeau Field. Coach Dan Campbell and his team are looking forward to another shot at facing their NFC North division rivals; Detroit leads the all-time series versus Green Bay 12-9-1.

Packers reporter Rob Demovsky and Lions reporter Eric Woodyard will be on the ground Thursday, offering up the top moments and best plays from Ford Field. Check out more analysis, previews, stats and odds ahead of Thursday's games.