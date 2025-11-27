Rich Eisen details why he is concerned about how the Steelers will finish the season in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' injury. (0:44)

PITTSBURGH -- For the first time since fracturing his left wrist Nov. 16, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a full participant in practice.

After missing his second Wednesday practice in a row, the 41-year-old quarterback was on the field for a frigid Thanksgiving practice, going through his normal workload with his wrist in a black stabilizer as snow flurries fell at the Steelers' facility.

"I'm going to see how I feel after [Thursday]," Rodgers said Wednesday regarding the practice plans for this week. "I'm going to go [Thursday] and get casted up and then see how I respond."

Wide receiver DK Metcalf, who injured his ankle in the loss to the Chicago Bears, also returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday, along with defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (ankle) and edge rusher Alex Highsmith (pectoral).

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he was entering the week with "great optimism" regarding his quarterback's availability for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, and Rodgers echoed that sentiment Wednesday.

"I wasn't able to go last week, so I'm hoping for a different outcome this week," Rodgers said.

Rodgers said the biggest difference for his wrist between sitting out against the Bears on Nov. 23 and potentially playing against the Bills a week later is "time for the healing."

"I've had more days for the callus to form and more healing, especially Monday and Tuesday just doing rehab," Rodgers said. "[Wednesday] I did a little bit more. [Thursday] I'll do a little bit more and see where I'm at come Friday."

Asked if it was his understanding that he needed a doctor's clearance to play Sunday, Rodgers said he didn't believe that was the case.

"No," he said, "I've never had that understanding."