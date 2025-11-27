Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was ruled out with an ankle injury after getting rolled up from behind while blocking for running back Jahmyr Gibbs at 6:19 in the first quarter of the Thanksgiving Day game against Green Bay.

St. Brown stayed down briefly after the play, with teammates Penei Sewell and Jared Goff standing beside him, before limping off the field and gingerly into the locker room.

The All-Pro receiver leads Detroit with 75 receptions for 884 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a team captain in his fifth season.

After being ruled out, his streak of 70 straight games with a reception has now been snapped. He is tied with Marvin Jones for the fifth longest by a Lions player since 1970, per ESPN Research.