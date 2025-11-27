        <
          Lions rule star WR Amon-Ra St. Brown out with ankle injury

          • Eric WoodyardNov 27, 2025, 08:17 PM
              Eric Woodyard covers the Detroit Lions for ESPN. He joined ESPN in September 2019 as an NBA reporter dedicated to the Midwest region before switching to his current role in April 2021. The Flint, Mich. native is a graduate of Western Michigan University and has authored/co-authored three books: "Wasted," "Ethan's Talent Search" and "All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story". He is a proud parent of one son, Ethan.
          DETROIT -- Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was ruled out with an ankle injury after getting rolled up from behind while blocking for running back Jahmyr Gibbs at 6:19 in the first quarter of the Thanksgiving Day game against Green Bay.

          St. Brown stayed down briefly after the play, with teammates Penei Sewell and Jared Goff standing beside him, before limping off the field and gingerly into the locker room.

          The All-Pro receiver leads Detroit with 75 receptions for 884 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a team captain in his fifth season.

          After being ruled out, his streak of 70 straight games with a reception has now been snapped. He is tied with Marvin Jones for the fifth longest by a Lions player since 1970, per ESPN Research.