BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens will be without their top cornerback Nate Wiggins for the entire second half of Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wiggins was ruled out with a foot injury that he sustained late in the first half. He had broken up two passes in the first two quarters.

A first-round pick in 2024, Wiggins became Baltimore's top cover corner in just his second season and had often followed the other team's top wide receiver. He entered Thursday's game leading the Ravens with three interceptions and seven passes broken up.