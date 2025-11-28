        <
          Ravens' Nate Wiggins (foot) exits early against Bengals

          • Jamison HensleyNov 28, 2025, 03:29 AM
              Jamison Hensley is a reporter covering the Baltimore Ravens for ESPN. Jamison joined ESPN in 2011, covering the AFC North before focusing exclusively on the Ravens beginning in 2013. Jamison won the National Sports Media Association Maryland Sportswriter of the Year award in 2018, and he authored a book titled: Flying High: Stories of the Baltimore Ravens. He was the Ravens beat writer for the Baltimore Sun from 2000-2011.
          BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens will be without their top cornerback Nate Wiggins for the entire second half of Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

          Wiggins was ruled out with a foot injury that he sustained late in the first half. He had broken up two passes in the first two quarters.

          A first-round pick in 2024, Wiggins became Baltimore's top cover corner in just his second season and had often followed the other team's top wide receiver. He entered Thursday's game leading the Ravens with three interceptions and seven passes broken up.