Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will be without pivotal pieces of the offense when the team plays the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday as both starting offensive tackles -- Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown -- have been ruled out by coach Sean McDermott.

They are dealing with injuries stemming from the team's Week 12 loss to the Houston Texans. Brown suffered a shoulder injury in the game and tried to play through it, but he was unable to finish the game, sitting out the final drive.

Dawkins was evaluated for concussion during the game but cleared to return and finished the game. Concussion-related symptoms were reported the day after, and Dawkins was then placed in the protocol, where he remains. This is the first game Dawkins will miss due to injury since Dec. 1, 2022.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (elbow/knee) have also been ruled out of the game. McDermott said that "it doesn't look that way" when asked if injured reserve is a possibility for Brown and/or Bernard.

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer (ankle) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) are both expected to be questionable for the game. Palmer did not participate in Thursday's practice, with McDermott saying that he tweaked a previous injury this week. Kincaid has missed the past two games.

The Bills will hope for some offensive assistance coming off Allen being sacked a career-high eight times against the Texans. The offense has scored less than 20 points in its three road losses this season. The line has led the way in the league's best rushing attack (147.2 per game).

Swing tackle Ryan Van Demark and offensive lineman Alec Anderson are among the top candidates to fill the tackles' spots. Van Demark started for Brown earlier this season. Lineman Tylan Grable, who had his practice window opened this week but remains on injured reserve, is another.

"We're going through some of the different options," McDermott said. "Have a lot of confidence in those guys. Some of the guys are younger, some are a little bit older ... What they lack in experience, they're gonna make up for in grit, toughness and those that are playing alongside of them will help them out as well best they can."