Open Extended Reactions

New York Jets player Kris Boyd is back in the hospital after being released for treatment of a gunshot wound as the search for the shooter continues.

Boyd, hospitalized Nov. 16 after being shot in the abdomen during a dispute outside a Manhattan restaurant after 2 a.m., posted on social media Wednesday night that he "had to return to the hospital due to my health issues."

"The last that we heard is he had an issue and he had to go back into the hospital," Jets coach Aaron Glenn told reporters on Friday. "But other than that, I need to figure that out."

A Jets spokesman had no further update.

It's unclear why Boyd, 29, was re-admitted. He was shot in the abdomen and the bullet traveled to his lung and lodged in the pulmonary artery, police said. He underwent multiple medical procedures, posting on Nov. 19 that he was "starting to breathe on my own."

Boyd's latest update, posted last Wednesday night, said: "Please bare (sic) with me, I haven't been in communication much. I was released but had to return to the hospital due to my health issues. I love and appreciate everyone of yall dearly who has prayed/reached out even if I can't get back to you.

"Head HIGH, God is not through with me yet!"

He added a green heart emoji.

The New York Police Department identified a potential shooter last week, but no arrests have been made, and the investigation still is ongoing, an NYPD spokesman told ESPN on Friday morning.

Boyd, placed on season-ending injured reserve in training camp, was accompanied by teammates Jamien Sherwood and Irvin Charles and another friend at the time of the shooting, police said. They left a trendy midtown restaurant shortly after 2 a.m.

The shooting appeared to have stemmed from an exchange of words between Boyd and another group "chirping" about their clothes, police said. Boyd was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where was listed in critical but stable condition for the first three days.