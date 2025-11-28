Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was ruled out of Sunday's game vs. Denver with the dislocated elbow he suffered in Week 9, coach Dan Quinn said Friday.

But Daniels' return this season remains likely -- possibly as early as Week 14 at Minnesota. And the good news for Washington is that receiver Terry McLaurin will play for only the second time since Week 3.

The Commanders (3-8) host Denver (9-2) Sunday. Washington has lost six consecutive games in part because of an offense missing key pieces -- McLaurin in particular.

The injury to Daniels' non-throwing arm has caused him to miss the past two games. He did practice this week, but Quinn always considered him "unlikely" to play. Daniels was listed as a limited participant in practice each day this week.

Quinn called the week a "great first step" for Daniels. He has yet to be cleared for contact. Daniels has started five games this season but has been hurt three times. He also dealt with a sprained left knee that cost him two games and a right hamstring injury that sidelined him for one.

Quinn also ruled out receiver Noah Brown, who remains on injured reserve with a groin injury that occurred in Week 2. Starting safety Will Harris could be activated for Sunday after missing the past nine games with a fractured fibula.

McLaurin returned for a Week 7 loss at Kansas City, catching three passes for 54 yards. But a diving grab caused him to reaggravate his right quad injury. But he said earlier this week that he feels better this time around, having gone through multiple weeks of drills and practice without feeling any issues.

"I just feel like I don't really have any tightness in my injury area," McLaurin said. "I feel like my acceleration is there, just kind of like that next gear that I have, and I'm just not really thinking about it at all. I definitely feel better this time around and the ramp-up process has been really good."