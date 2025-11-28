Rich Eisen details why he is concerned about how the Steelers will finish the season in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' injury. (0:44)

PITTSBURGH -- It's "all systems go" for Aaron Rodgers for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, meaning the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will start a week after his left wrist fracture caused him to miss a game against the Chicago Bears.

"He was a full participant today with no designation for the game," coach Mike Tomlin said after Friday's practice. "So it's all systems go."

Sunday's start comes two weeks after the 41-year-old sustained the fracture late in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. Rodgers, who had two limited practices prior to the Bears game, was questionable entering the game last weekend and was ultimately inactive after Tomlin decided Saturday to start backup Mason Rudolph. This week, Rodgers missed Wednesday's practice but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

"Just more reps certainly, but certainly it's another week," said Tomlin, explaining what he saw this week from Rodgers that's allowing him to play. "And so I'm sure there's more comfort there -- not only in him, but in the medical experts."

Not only is Rodgers slated to play against the Bills, but wide receiver DK Metcalf (ankle) is also good to go, as is pass rusher Alex Highsmith (pectoral), Tomlin said.

"It feels great to know I'm back," Highsmith said. "It's definitely been frustrating the season regarding injuries, especially last year or two. So it just feels good to be back."

Tomlin also announced that backup offensive lineman Andrus Peat will start in place of Broderick Jones, who is out this week with a neck injury sustained in Chicago.

Rodgers has been practicing with a black wrist stabilizer, and he was seen during the individual period of Friday's practice palming the football with his left hand before firing off a pass with his right.

"I don't know exactly what happened, but I'm sure it doesn't feel good," right tackle Troy Fautanu said. "But for him to want to come back and finish off this season and play this game is just a testament to who he is."

Last week, Rodgers said the key to his playing status was less about comfort and more about his ability to protect himself.

"With the cast, there's limitations for sure," Rodgers said this week, "but that's for safety."

Rodgers said previously he was more comfortable taking snaps from shotgun and didn't do any work during individuals last week from under center.

While Tomlin said Friday that Rodgers was able to take snaps under center this week, Rodgers said earlier in the week he didn't yet feel comfortable doing so.

"Not today," the quarterback said Wednesday. "We'll see about later in the week."

Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith said he's prepared to "problem solve" if Rodgers is limited in his ability to take snaps from under center this week.

"It's going to be a day by day with Aaron," Smith said. "Those things are communications. He's a veteran, same as last week, and we'll see how the week goes. Again, that's other things that you can problem solve. There's a lot of ways to do that. You work around guys. ... If a guy needs help and protection, may have a clipped wing or something, is out there, depending on the matchup, there's always things you can do to try to help players if they're playing and there's something you're trying to work around."