FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London will be out Sunday against the New York Jets, as expected.

London has been dealing with a PCL strain in his left knee since coming out of an overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. He missed last week's game, a win over the New Orleans Saints. The Falcons still hope to get him back before the end of the season.

In nine games, London has been the Falcons leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches. Before the injury, he had five games out of six with more than 100 reception yards. London's career high came in 2024 when he had three games eclipsing the 100-yard mark.

The Falcons (4-7) are also without quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is out for the rest of the season with a torn left ACL.

Kirk Cousins will be the team's starter the rest of 2025 and, without London, he'll need wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Kyle Pitts to step up. Cousins also has chemistry with wide receiver David Sills V, who, like Mooney, caught a touchdown pass against the Saints.