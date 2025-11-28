Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is questionable to play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he recovers from surgery for appendicitis.

Harrison was limited in practice all week.

He missed the last two games after going to the hospital around 2 a.m. on Nov. 11 for emergency surgery.

"Some things feel uncomfortable and some things feel kinda normal," Harrison said Friday.

Harrison said he doesn't need extra equipment coming off the surgery.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said Harrison has "looked good" in practice and has moved around "well." But, Gannon added, Harrison still needs to get his wind back.

Arizona ruled out a number of players on Friday for Sunday's game, including running back Emari Demercado, right guard Will Hernandez, defensive lineman Walter Nolen III and safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson. The Cardinals also didn't activate running back Trey Benson or offensive lineman Christian Jones.