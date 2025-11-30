CeeDee Lamb back on track for Cowboys: 'No one can guard me'

Stephen A. Smith says the Cowboys’ wins over the Eagles and Chiefs send a profound message, but still expects Dallas to free-fall in January. (1:59)

FRISCO, Texas -- After CeeDee Lamb dropped three passes against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer would not let his Pro Bowl wide receiver get in a funk.

Schottenheimer promised he would get Lamb plenty of touches on Thanksgiving against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the first quarter, Lamb had four catches on five targets for 44 yards and a touchdown as the Cowboys beat the Chiefs 31-28.

"For myself," Lamb said, "it's good to be back on the right track."

Lamb finished with seven catches for 112 yards. It was his fourth 100-yard effort in his nine games this season, missing three because of a high ankle sprain. It was the 25th 100-yard outing of his career, trailing only Michael Irvin (47) and Tony Hill (26). In that game, Lamb became the first Cowboy to reach 7,000 career receiving yards in his first six seasons.

CeeDee Lamb posted his 25th 100-yard receiving game and added a TD against the Chiefs on Thanksgiving. LM Otero/Associated Press

Schottenheimer said he saw a look in Lamb's eyes during the abbreviated practice work leading into the game against the Chiefs that he was ready to play. Schottenheimer also saw something else.

"I told him last week, I said, 'Hey, you look back to your old self, man,'" Schottenheimer said. "I mean, just the way he's moving and everything."

And with the game at a critical point, Schottenheimer went to Lamb again, aggressively calling a deep shot when the Cowboys had the ball at their 10 and holding a 28-21 lead.

Dak Prescott and Lamb connected for 51 yards.

"No one can guard me," Lamb said. "It's just me dropping the ball."

Prescott wasn't surprised at the resilience.

"I told you it's the way the guy's wired," Prescott said. "That's what greatness looks like. You're going to have days that you're not proud of. You're going to have days that aren't to your standard, especially when your standard is as high as it is when you're CeeDee Lamb. And I just know the way that he approaches this game, the way that he loves his game and what he puts into it, he was going to answer back."

And Lamb said he's not done proving himself.

"I'm about my business, I can promise you with that," Lamb said. "So, do what you want with that info."

Viral moment after viral moment

Leading into the Cowboys-Eagles game a week ago, a Camden, New Jersey, elementary school got involved with the rivalry, with students hitting punching bags with the faces of Cowboys players on them.

For safety Alijah Clark, it hit close to home. His nephew, Jyion Clark, attends that school. The security guard in the video was the security guard at Alijah Clark's high school.

"I was like, 'OK, we're going to show y'all when we get a chance,'" Clark said. "It was a little boost for me."

In the fourth quarter, Clark came up with a huge forced fumble on a punt return that gave the Cowboys the ball at the Philadelphia 7, but they did not score. Clark's tenacity was on full display, getting knocked down three times before making the hit. When Schottenheimer saw Clark's effort, he said Clark would get a game ball.

"It's a bigger message than just the football play," said Clark, who signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent from Syracuse. "It's pretty much, you get knocked down, just get back up and keep trying. The worst thing you can do is stop trying. So, you can either get made a clown or you can have a viral moment for a little bit."

Ready for the moment

Dreaming of scoring a touchdown in an NFL game, tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford was not going to celebrate with a big spike after catching a 4-yard pass from Prescott on against the Eaglres.

"I knew 100 percent whenever that first one comes, I'm holding on to that for dear life," Spann-Ford said.

The equipment staff took it from him when he got to the sideline. He did not have much time to savor the moment because he had to cover the ensuing kickoff.

"It's definitely a play that's going to hold a special place in my heart," Spann-Ford said. "I just can't wait to hopefully continue to make more of those plays."

Once he gets the ball, he will give it to his parents to bring back to Minnesota.

"I've just got a little apartment here right now, so I'll find somewhere to kind of put," Spann-Ford said. "Maybe put a case on it or something. Something cool."