EL SEGUNDO, Calif -- The Los Angeles Chargers ruled out running back Omarion Hampton (ankle) for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hampton hasn't played since Week 5, when he suffered a left ankle fracture that landed him on injured reserve. Coach Jim Harbaugh said Hampton is "on track" to return but didn't specify when he'd return. "Gosh, he looked good," Harbaugh said.

Hampton returned to practice on Tuesday, said he felt "amazing" being back on the field, and was hopeful he'd play Sunday, but was leaving it up to the team's medical staff.

"It hurt kind of. Sitting here can't help my team," Hampton said. "So it's going to feel good to help my team out a little bit more."

With Hampton out another game, the Chargers will again lean on running back Kimani Vidal. The Chargers released, Vidal, their sixth-round pick in 2024, ahead of roster cuts to 53 players, but he returned to the practice squad and was signed to the active roster after the injuries to Hampton and running bak Najee Harris.

Vidal, who had only 43 carries for 155 yards last season, has emerged as a "No. 1 running back," according to Harbaugh. Vidal has two games over 100 rushing yards and has totaled 399 rushing yards since Week 6, which ranks 17th in the NFL.

The Chargers took Hampton with the No. 22 pick in April, hopeful that he and veteran Harris could form the rushing offense that coach Jim Harbaugh had envisioned when he was hired.

Hampton had a slow start to the season but quickly became one of the Chargers' most important players after Harris sustained a season-ending Achilles rupture in the first half against the Denver Broncos in Week 3. With Harris down, L.A. leaned heavily on Hampton, who broke out with a team-high 129 yards from scrimmage and his first NFL touchdown in a 23-20 win.

Hampton had been a consistent, bruising force on the ground and a safety valve in the passing game for Herbert, catching 17 passes from Weeks 3 to 5, tied for second most on the team with wide receiver Keenan Allen. Hampton was also third in the NFL in yards from scrimmage (364) over that span.

"I feel like I was getting a little comfortable," Hampton said. "I feel like I haven't reached my full potential yet."

Now, the Chargers will have to wait at least another week for Hampton's return.