LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton's frustrations were apparent in L.A.'s 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.

In the second quarter on the Chargers' second drive of the quarter, Becton appeared to be limping for a few plays, and the Chargers sent out offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer to replace him. But Becton repeatedly waved Salyer back to the sideline.

On the next drive, Salyer replaced Becton. On the sideline, with his helmet in hand, an animated Becton could be seen airing out his frustrations with backup center Andre James.

"On game day, we usually don't come out, so that's just something new to me," Becton said. "So I just showed my emotions."

Becton was the highlight of the Chargers' 2025 free agent class, brought in to help build the rushing offense that coach Jim Harbaugh promised when he took the job before last season.

In 11 games, Becton's tenure has been disappointing (the Chargers are on bye this week). He has played 69% of the Chargers' total snaps this season, sitting out multiple series or full games because of different injuries, and in Week 11, for reasons he said he hasn't received an explanation for. In an interview with ESPN, Becton delved into his personal frustrations with his performance this season and with how the team is managing his health, which he described as being "done a different way" than he is used to.

"Just stay healthy and try to finish every game -- if I'm allowed," Becton said of his goals for the rest of the season. Becton said that Jacksonville was the first game from which he was pulled without explanation, but that "things are different around here" and "very frustrating for me."

Harbaugh said Friday that Becton was pulled in the Jacksonville game because he noticed a limp, not because of his play.

In 2024, Harbaugh's first season, the dominant rushing offense he promised never became a reality. The Chargers finished 17th in rushing yards per game last season, just below league average, primarily because of their middling interior offensive line. The interior line graded among the worst in the NFL in run block win rate: center Bradley Bozeman (160th), left guard Zion Johnson (165th) and right guard Trey Pipkins III (188th).

Becton was one of the top guards in free agency, known for his run-blocking prowess, and was fresh off a career renaissance season and a Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles. But Becton's health has always been a concern, and it's why his two-year deal with the Chargers has just $6.9 million guaranteed.

He battled injuries in Los Angeles even before the 2025 season. In training camp, he sat out three weeks of practice to manage a knee injury. He has also sat out two games this season, one because of a concussion and another because of a knee injury. He has sat out snaps because of various other issues, including an illness, and then a drive in Jacksonville, for which he didn't know the reason.

"That's an upstairs question," Becton said. "You got to ask them. That's something they come up with, so I don't know."

When Becton has been on the field this year, he hasn't been the impactful run blocker he was in Philadelphia. Last season, Becton ranked 24th among guards in run block win rate; this season, he ranks 63rd (62.7%), which is second to last in the NFL. In pass block win rate, Becton ranks 43rd among guards (91.8%).

When asked to evaluate Becton's play after the Jaguars game, Harbaugh deflected from the question.

"Not going to do that," he said. "Not going to break my own rule of going through and breaking down specific plays or a specific player's game or play, let alone a season."

Harbaugh then said Monday that the starters on the interior offensive line -- Becton, Bozeman and Johnson -- are solidified, indicating he has faith in Becton for the rest of this season. Becton is hopeful he finishes the season healthy and up to his standard.

"It hasn't been what I wanted," Becton said. "It just wasn't what I wanted."