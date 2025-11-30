Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Landry fights through it: Like many others, veteran defensive end/outside linebacker Harold Landry III spent time thinking about things he's thankful for in recent days. On the list is that a Week 6 play in which his right leg absorbed the force of 335-pound teammate Khyiris Tonga as he dove to make a tackle and didn't result in a more serious injury.

Landry, an eight-year veteran who is tied for the team lead with 6.5 sacks, went down in a heap that day. He later returned to the game and hasn't sat out any time since, logging 78% of the defensive snaps.

But the residual effects have lingered, and in many ways, the 29-year-old Landry represents where the Patriots find themselves as a team entering their home game against the New York Giants on "Monday Night Football" (8:15 ET, ESPN).

Landry could use a break -- he's officially questionable for the game -- and one is coming, with the Patriots scheduled for their bye next week. But he is also determined not to look ahead, or let his teammates down, as they hope to extend their nine-game winning streak.

"I'm definitely thankful that nothing major came from that game. But yeah, I just wish that nagging part would go away. It is what it is -- it's the NFL. You have to deal with it," he said.

"It's been an up-and-down season [individually]. A couple nicks and bruises along the way. We're winning games, so that's exciting. We just have to keep stacking days and weeks, making sure we're on top of our preparation, so we can keep this thing going."

Landry, who is in his first season in New England after spending seven years with the Tennessee Titans, didn't practice earlier this week, which highlights one way he's been challenged to achieve that goal.

"I'm such a routine guy, I like to practice my plan for my matchup and practice our own coaches' gameplan for the week. When you're trying to manage certain things, you can't do all the physical things you need to do leading up to a game," said Landry, who has totaled 41 tackles and a team-high 16 quarterback hits.

"But I just have to find a way, and we have the bye week coming up. Vrabes has been doing a great job -- he always has done that my whole career -- just figuring out what guys need and what's the best way to attack the week for certain guys."

"Vrabes" obviously is in reference to first-year Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, who was one of the main draws for Landry in signing a three-year, $43.5 million contract as a free agent in March after he was released by Tennessee in the final year of his contract. Vrabel was the Titans' head coach (2018-23) when Landry entered the NFL with Tennessee as a second-round pick in 2018.

Landry's connection to Vrabel has grown stronger this season, in part, to him being in captains' meetings with him. This is the first year the understated Landry has been a team captain since high school.

"Vrabes has always been the type of guy to hear leaders out, and to hear the guys that give their all to the team. I think the meetings have been great. We come together as a group and make a lot of decisions together," Landry said.

Landry added that part of what has made serving as captain special is the group around him.

"I ain't going to lie, this is one of the dopest locker rooms I've been a part of," he said. "The guys we have here, it's a special group. And I'm not just talking about talent on the field, but also the people we have in this locker room. And honestly, the coaches included too. I don't think I could enjoy coming to work more than I do here."

Landry has also enjoyed a return to New England, a region he knows well from his time at Boston College (2014-17). A highlight was attending his first NBA game, along with his son Greyson, when the Boston Celtics defeated the Orlando Magic to advance in the playoffs.

"One of the biggest things is coming back to a pro sports city," Landry said. "In Tennessee, the Titans and Predators were all we had, unless you wanted to drive to Memphis for the Grizzlies. Being able to go to Celtics games, Sox games, Bruins -- all of it has been super dope. [Greyson] is having a blast. He's a big sports fan and he's going to be 10 times better than I ever was. So it's been refreshing being back here."

Patriots LB Harold Landry III, who leads the team in QB hits, has been all smiles after reuniting with MIke Vrabel. Andrew Nelles/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

2. Weakness vs. weakness: The Giants rank last in the NFL in rush defense, giving up 157.2 yards per game, but can the Patriots capitalize?

That's one of the subplots of Monday's game, especially with New England playing without starting left tackle Will Campbell (knee/IR) and starting left guard Jared Wilson (ankle). The Patriots average 3.9 yards per rush (27thh in the NFL) and 112 rushing yards per game (19th). Getting rushers started has been a challenge as the Patriots gain 2.0 yards before contact per rush (28th).

3. Flex talk: The NFL has up to 12 days before a game to determine if it gets flexed out of its time slot, which means Tuesday will be the deadline for the league to decide if the Dec. 14 Patriots-Bills game stays at 1 p.m. ET.

And then the following Tuesday is the marker for the Dec. 21 Patriots-Ravens game, which also is scheduled for 1 p.m. There are multiple compelling games for the league to consider both weeks.

4. Diggs' pick: Veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs' choice for the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative is the American Heart Association, which he explained hits home for him. He called the ability to wear the cleats for a Monday night game "monumental" for him.

"I've always done [it] because I lost my father to a heart condition. He had congestive heart failure. I try to honor him," Diggs said. "It's been a thing since I've been in the league, so I send him a lot of love."

5. Hooper's cause: Veteran tight end Austin Hooper joined Diggs among the Patriots players to take part in the NFL's initiative.

Each of Hooper's cleats was designed by kids in the foster-care system, which has been a passion for the 10-year NFL veteran -- specifically youth who are aging out of the system. He called it an underserved area and his small way of hoping to affect change.

This is "My Cause, My Cleats" week for the Patriots, and TE @AustinHooper18 shared the story behind his passion for helping those who age out of foster care system.



These cleats he will wear were designed, in part, by two kids in the system.



"They've been awesome," Hooper said. pic.twitter.com/1VAeX5mocn — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 28, 2025

6. Maye-Campbell bond: Quarterback Drake Maye said Campbell has become one of his best friends, even though they met for the first time the day after the Patriots made Campbell their first-round pick.

Maye, 23, noted the rapidness in which that bond formed with the 21-year-old Campbell, saying: "I think it's cool when you can get close with a guy at such a young age. We didn't know each other. When he got drafted, that was the [first] time [we met]. I think from that, we got along."

play 0:48 Patriots place rookie Will Campbell on IR Mike Reiss breaks down the Patriots' plans for rookie Will Campbell after being placed on IR.

7. Henry's company: Patriots tight end Hunter Henry has 27 receiving first downs on third down over the past two seasons, which ranks third in the NFL among tight ends behind the Chiefs' Travis Kelce and Cardinals' Trey McBride.

That reflects, in part, why coordinator Josh McDaniels called him dependable while adding that Henry, who turns 31 on Saturday, is still improving in his 10th NFL season and a positive example to the team's younger players.

"One of the most unselfish people I've ever been around," McDaniels said.

8. Williams' role: Rookie receiver Kyle Williams (third round, Washington State) had his first chance to return kickoffs last week, and there were positive reviews. Williams, whose role on offense has been limited (26.5% of the snaps), had three returns for 86 yards (28.7 avg.), with a long of 36.

"I loved the way he played," special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer said. "He's a speed guy, right? And on top of that, with this new dynamic kickoff, you can't have any fear back there, you have to go and run through the smoke. I felt like he did that."

9. Durden's invite: Unheralded third-year Patriots defensive tackle Cory Durden, who could start Monday in place of injured Tonga (who had been filling in for Milton Williams, who is on IR), had a personal chef at his house for Thanksgiving and extended an open invitation for teammates looking for company on the holiday. Teammates said they appreciated the gesture.

Durden explained why he did it, saying: "I've been in that situation where I've been the guy who doesn't have anywhere to go. I just wanted to help out."

10. Did you know? According to ESPN Research, the Patriots are one of four NFL teams with 3,000 or more plays by rookies this season. The other three teams (Browns, Jets, Titans) entered Week 13 with a combined 6-27 record.