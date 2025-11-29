Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Coach Nick Sirianni stood by offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo on Friday, saying he will not change playcallers following another disappointing performance for the group that factored into the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-15 home loss to the Chicago Bears.

"We're not changing the playcaller. But we will evaluate everything," Sirianni said. "It's never just about one person. You win as a team, you lose as a team and you try to evaluate everything win, lose or draw and get better from it.

"I have confidence in the entire group. I know it will keep coming back to Kevin. If I thought it was one thing, I'd make those changes. Obviously it's a lot of different things. I don't think it's Kevin."

Philadelphia has the highest-salaried offense in the NFL featuring a cast of stars such as Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts. Yet it entered the game ranked 24th in yards per game (303.6), 23rd in passing (193.2), 21st in rushing (110.5) and 18th in points (23.2). It has been particularly tough sledding of late, with the Eagles averaging 15.5 points over their past four games, which includes consecutive losses that has dropped their record to 8-4.

Patullo was elevated from pass game coordinator and associate head coach to offensive coordinator this offseason to replace Kellen Moore, now the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

On Friday, the Eagles ran only 51 total plays to 85 by the Bears, and sputtered on third down (4-of-12) against a Chicago defense that ranked 27th entering Week 13.

Barkley ended with 13 carries for 56 yards, marking the ninth time this season the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year has been held to 60 rushing yards or fewer.

"This game, it was weird, it was different, it felt weird out there," Barkley said, referencing how the game flowed. "I think we've just got to do a better job of keeping drives going. ... That's something we have to address and get better at.

"I don't think something big needs to change. The sky is falling outside the locker room, we understand that, but I have nothing but the utmost confidence in the men in this locker room, that's coaches included, and it's going to take all of us."

Playing through a steady wind, Hurts finished 19-of-34 for 231 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. He also lost a fumble on a tush push attempt. It was his first multiturnover game since Week 10 of 2024.

Limiting takeaways has been one critical piece of the formula this season for the Eagles, along with the normally stout play of Vic Fangio's defense. But Philadelphia was gashed for 281 yards on the ground Friday as Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift became the first Chicago running back duo to each eclipse the 100-yard rushing mark since Walter Payton and Matt Suhey in 1985.

With the NFC East lead over the 6-5-1 Dallas Cowboys continuing to shrink, the Eagles will look to the upcoming mini-bye to figure out how to get the team, and this offense, back on track before next Monday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers .

"We have to definitely stay together," Hurts said. "Stay committed to what the team is trying to accomplish. In the end, no one ever said it was going to be easy, and we've got to embrace the challenge. We've got to embrace this time and respond to it the right way."