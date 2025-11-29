49ers' improved special teams unit is helping win games

Stephen A. Smith explains how he's looking for Shedeur Sanders to show he belongs in the NFL ahead of the Browns' matchup vs. the 49ers. (1:44)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Upon joining the San Francisco 49ers via trade on Aug. 21, returner Skyy Moore had no knowledge of the team's previous special teams struggles.

Though Moore had no reason to know that the Niners finished 2024 ranked last in the NFL in expected points added on special teams (minus-47.67) or that a series of blunders by that unit played a significant role in their loss in Super Bowl LVIII, it hasn't taken long for him to realize how much improvement in the game's third phase means to those who were around.

"Me coming over pretty late in the offseason, I didn't know that stuff," Moore said. "I definitely see people like George [Kittle] and [Kyle Juszczyk] saying, 'You're doing great man, it's fun to watch.' I definitely appreciate them for that."

That appreciation is rooted in a special teams turnaround that has been key in the team's 8-4 start.

Through the first 12 games, the 49ers rank second in the NFL in special teams EPA at 39.73. In the same span last season, the 49ers were last in the league in that category at minus-35.49. It's a difference of 75.22 expected points or roughly a touchdown per game.

For a team that has won half of its eight games by fewer than six points, a strong argument could be made that special teams are becoming something the Niners can win with rather than wishing and hoping it won't lose them games.

"We feel like we're getting to the point where special teams is a weapon now and it's not just about the offense and defense," said Luke Gifford, a linebacker and special teams stalwart. "We feel like the identity of our team is starting to show up on special teams too. ... I feel like it's definitely changed and for the better for sure."

Much of the swing in EPA can be attributed to the simplest terms possible: They're making most of their field goal attempts and their opponents are missing frequently.

After another rough outing in the opener against the Seattle Seahawks in which kicker Jake Moody missed a 27-yard attempt and had a 36-yarder blocked, the Niners waived Moody and signed veteran Eddy Piñeiro.

Before sustaining a right hamstring injury that will keep him out through the bye week, Piñeiro was a revelation. He set a franchise record by converting his first 22 field goal attempts as a Niner and though there have been some hiccups on extra points, Piñeiro is perfect on six tries of 50-plus yards.

Even with Piñeiro out, replacement Matt Gay made his first pair of field goal tries and two extra point attempts without a miss against the Carolina Panthers.

That success will be put to the test Sunday against the Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS) in what figures to be cold and potentially rainy and/or snowy conditions. Gay has never kicked in Cleveland but Moody missed a potential winning 41-yard attempt with six seconds left in 2023, a game that hasn't been forgotten in San Francisco's locker room.

For his part, Gay said he doesn't spend too much time focusing on what the weather might be and will figure it out when the game arrives. In the meantime, he's focused on building off his performance against Carolina following a pair of disappointing stops with the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders, who released him last week.

"When you get cut and get brought in, it kind of humbles you," Gay said. "I just was able to let go of all that and just kind of be free out there and just swing the leg and see what happens."

Mostly good things have happened when a 49ers kicker swings his leg this season. San Francisco has made 25 field goals (tied for second in the league) and hit 92.6% of its field goal tries (tied for third). Those makes have been buoyed by a bit of luck as opponents have made only 66.7% of their tries against the Niners, the second-worst rate in the NFL with the eight total misses being the most against any team in the league.

"Anytime [you're] missing kicks, that brings attention to everything," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "When you miss a bunch of kicks, it's tough for the whole special teams. So, it's been nice with just making those this year and our high percentage of it but also eliminating blocks."

Skyy Moore, who was traded to the 49ers in August, ranks fourth in the NFL in kick return average at 28.3 yards per attempt. Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Though the kicking game has been at the center of San Francisco's special teams' improvement, the 49ers have also enjoyed a surge in productivity in the return game. Moore, who was acquired late in training camp because of repeated injuries to Jacob Cowing, has settled into the role and improved each week.

Among qualified players, Moore ranks fourth in the NFL in kick return average (28.3 yards per attempt) and is third among players with at least 15 return attempts. Fellow returner Brian Robinson Jr. has also produced when given the opportunity despite never having played the position, posting a 33.4-yard per return mark on his seven attempts.

With that duo leading the way, the 49ers lead the league in average starting field position after a kick return (34.5-yard line) and are one of two teams to have not started a single drive inside its 20 after a kickoff.

And though Moore has yet to break loose for a long punt return, his 10.3-yard average is tied for 11th in the league. With nearly 75% of the season behind him, Moore says he believes the combined time on task for the return units has opened things up and allowed him to feel as if he can score every time he touches the ball.

"Once you're feeling in the zone, I feel like you hit a groove and you start seeing the field a little bit differently," Moore said. "The last couple weeks, I feel like I've been getting closer and closer to that."

Of course, the 49ers still have plenty of room for improvement, particularly on the coverage units. The Niners are tied for 28th in the NFL in opponent average field position after a kickoff (31.2-yard line) and giving up 14.6 yards per punt return, which is fourth worst.

But there have been signs of progress on the coverage units. In the past two weeks, the average starting field position after a kickoff for the Panthers and Cardinals was the 28- and 28.3-yard lines, respectively. It's the two best marks of the season for the 49ers' kick coverage.

Gifford said it has helped to have kickoffs that land between the goal line and the 5 because it allows the coverage units a chance to make multiple moves to get to the ball rather than being wiped away after one block on a shorter kick.

Perhaps most important, even when a special teams play has gone wrong this season, the 49ers haven't allowed those miscues to pile up the way they did a season ago.

"You can let one bad play happen and it kind of sours all 15," Shanahan said. "I think it's giving those guys more confidence each week."