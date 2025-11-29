Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Four-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow has failed his physical and will not play for the Lions this season, the team announced Saturday.

Ragnow was planning to come out of retirement, but after reporting to the facility Friday, Detroit's medical team revealed that Ragnow had a Grade 3 hamstring strain that would keep him from playing.

"Frank has always been a team-first guy and is a true warrior," the team said in a statement. "He will forever be a Lion."

Ragnow, 29, announced his retirement in June after seven NFL seasons in which he battled through multiple injuries.

The Lions still hold Ragnow's contractual rights through the 2026 season. Coach Dan Campbell was initially "fired up" about the possibility of Ragnow returning, but his future for 2026 has not been discussed.

Ragnow had disclosed that he was dealing with a hamstring issue during discussions, but they didn't know the severity of the injury until the final physical.

"Of course we're disappointed just because Frank is such a good dude and a great teammate and he's a productive player, but at the same time he's injured too," Campbell told reporters over Zoom on Friday. "So, man, you quickly move off of that and know what it is and he's not playing."