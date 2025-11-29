Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have placed starting left tackle Broderick Jones on injured reserve after their 2023 first-round pick suffered a neck injury against the Bears last week.

Jones will miss at least the next four games, ruling him out until at least Week 17.

Andrus Peat, drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the first round in 2015, will start in Jones' place protecting Aaron Rodgers' blind side against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, coach Mike Tomlin said Friday. Swing tackle Calvin Anderson was also under consideration for the left tackle job. Peat has primarily taken reps at guard since joining the Steelers during training camp, but he made 12 starts at left tackle for the Saints in 2023. On Sunday, he will be protecting a quarterback who is almost 42 and dealing with a fractured left wrist.

"I'm always ready to play or start," Peat said Friday. "I've been a starter most of my career, so I always try to prepare like that and keep myself in that mindset."

The Steelers also announced the elevation of cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. from the practice squad for Sunday's game, putting the 2021 second-round pick in line to make his season debut. Samuel gives the Steelers depth at a position that has dealt with recent injuries to starters Joey Porter Jr. (hip) and Darius Slay (concussion).

Samuel, ranked by ESPN as the No. 14 free agent in the offseason, signed with the Steelers' practice squad Nov. 11 after his offseason spinal fusion surgery.

"I feel great," Samuel said shortly after arriving in Pittsburgh. "It's the healthiest I've ever been, been dealing with it, and I got it fixed, so now I feel good."