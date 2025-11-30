        <
          Colts' Sauce Gardner suffers noncontact calf injury, ruled out

          • Stephen HolderNov 30, 2025, 06:53 PM
          INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner sustained a left calf injury early in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans and has been ruled out for the remainder of the day.

          Gardner was in coverage away from the action on the Texans' second play from scrimmage when he went down with a noncontact injury. He remained on the ground for an extended period while trainers dealt with him, then limped off with assistance. After a quick examination in the injury tent, Gardner was helped to the locker room. He was later seen on the sideline wearing a walking boot.

          The news comes in Gardner's third game with Indianapolis since he was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets. Gardner, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 draft and a two-time first-team All-Pro selection, was traded to the Colts for two first-round picks and receiver Adonai Mitchell.

          Sunday was going to be just the second game pairing Gardner with fellow cornerback Charvarius Ward, who was signed during the offseason to a three-year contract averaging $18 million. Ward had been on injured reserve after back-to-back concussions.