Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars lost starting left tackle Walker Little and starting receiver/punt returner Parker Washington to injuries in their 25-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Little was evaluated for a concussion late in the first half while Washington suffered a hip injury on an incomplete pass from Trevor Lawrence. Cole Van Lanen moved from right guard and replaced Little at left tackle while rookie Wyatt Milum replaced Van Lanen at right guard.

The Jaguars were already down starting right guard Patrick Mekari because of a concussion sustained last week.

In addition, long-snapper Ross Matiscik missed much of the first half because of a back injury. Defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton handled snaps for punts, field goals and PATs.