Schottenheimer has Cowboys believing amidst 3-game win streak

FRISCO, Texas -- If Brian Schottenheimer wanted to play it a little more conservatively, any second guessing after Thursday's game would have been minimal for the Dallas Cowboys' head coach.

The Cowboys had the ball at their 10-yard line after a Kansas City Chiefs punt. It was the third possession of the second half to start at the 10, and the Cowboys were holding a 28-21 lead with 9:26 to play.

They opened up in a traditional set with fullback Hunter Luepke and tight end Luke Schoonmaker on the field, suggesting a run play. Quarterback Dak Prescott made a slight play fake to running back Javonte Williams -- but this was going to be a deep shot to receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Luepke picked up blitzing cornerback Trent McDuffie to give Prescott plenty of time to throw a high, arcing pass to Lamb for a 51-yard gain. Eventually, the Cowboys added a field goal to up their lead to 10 points and ended up beating the Chiefs, 31-28.

But it was Schottenheimer's chutzpah that stood out.

"When you're the head coach and you're the playcaller, you can kind of take those aggressive shots," Schottenheimer said. "You don't have to answer to anybody but yourself."

Schottenheimer's swagger is felt by the team.

"I think that just speaks to the confidence that Schotty has in us, as much as anything," Prescott said.

Outside of the organization, Schottenheimer was not viewed as an inspired hire in January when owner and general manager Jerry Jones picked him to replace Mike McCarthy. Even Jones wasn't so sure because his initial meeting with Schottenheimer was to see if he would remain as offensive coordinator.

Eventually, Jones came to the realization that Schottenheimer was the choice.

"I'm going to say the same thing about him as I can say about [the trade for wide receiver George Pickens]: better than I could have hoped for," Jones said.

QB Dak Prescott and coach Brian Schottenheimer celebrate the Cowboys' 28-21 Thanksgiving Day win over the Chiefs. Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire

In the past month, Schottenheimer has been tried. On Nov. 3, the Cowboys fell to 3-5-1 with a home loss to the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football."

Three days later, defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Cowboys were on their bye week with players and coaches spread out across the country. To help navigate the team through the tragedy, Schottenheimer relied on his experience and instincts.

He grew up in a football family. His dad, Marty, was the head coach in Cleveland, Kansas City, Washington and San Diego. In college, Brian was a backup quarterback on Florida's national championship team and he had decades of experience as an NFL assistant. So he understands the dynamic of a locker room.

Since mid-October, he has carried in his pocket Marty's football card from his playing days as a linebacker with the Boston Patriots.

"I'm still connected with him. And when times are a little bit difficult, I talk to him. And now I can feel his presence with me holding that football card," Schottenheimer said. "My aunt and uncle gave it to me in Carolina, and I've started carrying it with me.

"Actually, I had to send my chief of staff, Tyler Boyles, in to get it last week before the game. I kind of forgot it. Sorry dad and sorry Tyler. But it just reminds me, I want to make him proud. I think he's a legendary football coach, but he was an incredible and better person and father and leader of men."

Now 52, Schottenheimer wondered if his chances of being a head coach in the NFL were gone. He was no longer the hotshot coordinator. Before this season, he last called plays in the NFL in 2020. He was able convince Jones he was the right guy for this team by discussing schemes, practice schedules and everything about football.

But it is how Schottenheimer has guided the team from the start of the offseason program -- building a camaraderie between players and between coaches and players -- that has carried the Cowboys through a poor start, the death of a teammate and now a three-game winning streak that has them in playoff contention.

Prescott called Schottenheimer's leadership "amazing."

"I just credit him for being the same, being consistent, and it's something that he talks about. But to actually watch him be consistent and be the same man through the adversity and now through some success, he's a hell of a leader," Prescott said. "He's the right guy for the job. We're all following him. I know you all see clips of the emotions and guys follow him, but that's just throughout the day.

"If you were in every team meeting, you would understand that's who Schotty is. That's the way he's going to lead this group, and we're going to follow."

At 6-5-1, the hole the Cowboys dug might be too hard to get out of, short of winning their final five games. But Jones sees brighter days with Schottenheimer, especially with what he has seen after the past month.

"This team is seeing him really, as a head coach, evolve as a part of their plot," Jones said. "And, boy, that's really good stuff to build on. And so I emphasize that. I'm seeing great, great tangible things that this team can use next week and in the future."