Open Extended Reactions

HARLOTTE, N.C. -- The cold rain, the inconsistency over the past 12 weeks, being a 10.5 point underdog to arguably the best team in the NFC at home on a short week after a Monday night loss in San Francisco, mounting injuries, none of that mattered to the Carolina Panthers after Sunday's improbable 31-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Players recognized they made a huge statement for a young team trying to end seven consecutive years of losing and not being a late-season factor for the playoffs.

"That we can play with the best of them," running back Rico Dowdle said of what the win over the now 9-3 Rams meant. "We came in facing what they say is the top NFC team. When we went into Green Bay [and won 16-13] it was the same thing.

"We've got everything we need in this locker room to do what we need to do and make that push coming up in these next couple of weeks."

The Panthers improved to 7-6 heading into their bye week. They are half a game behind NFC South-leading Tampa Bay (7-5) with two of their last four games against the Buccaneers.

While figures will change as other games are completed, Carolina improved its chances of making the playoffs for the first time since 2017 from 18 % to 27%.

It's not huge, but Sunday's win at least gave them hope they wouldn't have had with a loss.

"It's awesome to be in this position," said tight end Tommy Tremble, who has had only a couple of meaningful December games since being selected in the third round of the 2021 draft. "It's fun to play winning football.

"It's in the palm of our hands and we've just got to do our job. ... It's amazing. It's been a pretty long drought for us. And to have winning football at Carolina, there's no better feeling."