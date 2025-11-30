Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Multiple Browns defenders, including star defensive end Myles Garrett, had sharp criticism of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings for comments they said crossed the line during Sunday's game between the teams.

During a break in play due to an injury to Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins, multiple Cleveland defenders were seen exchanging words with Jennings. At one point, Garrett entered the fray next to the ref and both sides were separated.

"I see why [Jennings] got punched in the nuts," Browns lineman Shelby Harris said after the game, a 26-8 win for the 49ers. "He says some things that you should not say to another man ever. But I don't respect it because you say that, then run behind your O-line. That's some real soft s---, and I want that known.

"I see exactly why they punched your nuts. I'm surprised nobody punched him in the jaw yet."

It's the second time in less than a week that Jennings, who was not spotted in the postgame locker room, found himself in the middle of an on-field argument. Against the Carolina Panthers on Monday night, Jennings and safety Tre'von Moehrig exchanged words before Moehrig hit Jennings with a low blow late in the game.

Jennings did not retaliate in the moment but hit Moehrig with a quick open-handed right cross to the face after the game was over. Jennings and Moehrig were quickly separated, but both were punished last week. After that game, Jennings said he "just responded to some childish behavior," though Moehrig and other Panthers maintained that Jennings was blocking them in the back and "talking crazy."

Moehrig was suspended for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, costing him roughly $65,000 in the form of a game check. Jennings was fined $12,172 for the postgame punch.

"I can't speak for how he was raised, but if you have nothing good to say, don't say something to somebody," Garrett said. "So, he had a lot to say that was demeaning and disparaging towards some of our players. And I was just trying to separate everybody. And I tried to go up and ask for what the problem was, and then he started coming at me and, I mean, some guys just roll like that.

"I don't feel like that belongs in the game. But, hey, if that works for him and them, then more power to him. But I'm just trying to keep my guys focused on the game and not worried about stuff outside of it because we're focused on what's on the field."

ESPN reporter Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.