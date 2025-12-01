Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen scored on an 8-yard run in the fourth quarter of a 26-7 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to set the NFL's all-time record for regular-season rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

It was the 76th rushing touchdown of Allen's eight-year career.

It also was Allen's 49th career game with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown, which is four more than the next-closest player all-time (Cam Newton, 45).

Allen, who tied his career high with three rushing touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11, set the record in 123 games, while Newton did it in 145 games. Overall, Allen's 76 rushing TDs are the second-most of any player, behind Ravens running back Derrick Henry (106), since he entered the league in 2018.

Of the 75 scores, 27 have come from the 1-yard line and 72 were from the red zone.

"I like that it presents a different challenge for defenses," Allen told ESPN about why he enjoys running. "They have to account for the quarterback run, which means you get an extra blocker in the run game and just makes them have to think about that in the back there. And even if we don't utilize it all that much, it's always the threat of being there that helps, I think, an offense out."