INGLEWOOD, Calif -- Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday suffered a break in his left hand that will require surgery during his team's 31-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The procedure is scheduled to occur on Monday, and Herbert expects to play in the Chargers' next game, against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 8 on Monday Night Football.

"I'm treating it as if I'm playing on Monday," Herbert said. And the quarterback added that "it's one of those things where you just stabilized it, and I'm not the doctor, unfortunately, but they were hopeful. So, I think that's a good thing."

Herbert sustained the injury in the first quarter when Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn hit him on a scramble, Chinn's helmet appearing to connect directly with Herbert's left hand. Herbert stayed in the game, clearly favoring the hand, and threw a touchdown to wide receiver Quentin Johnston on the next play.

He then went to the locker room with trainers and missed nine plays while a hard cast and glove were applied to his left hand. Herbert said the hardest part of continuing to play was holding onto the football. Because of that, the Chargers didn't take any snaps from under center for the rest of the game.

Backup quarterback Trey Lance was prepared to take under center snaps in any necessary goal-line scenario, Herbert said. "I think it's just something that we will monitor as the week goes on," Herbert said of his ability to take snaps under center.

Two seasons ago, Herbert fractured the middle finger on his left hand in a game against the Raiders. The Chargers primarily played out of the shotgun to manage that injury.

"I think in terms of experience, I've gone through similar things, and so I think it'll be helpful," he said. "But at the end of the day, just got to go out there and make sure that everything is good, you're comfortable."

With four minutes left in the fourth quarter Sunday, Raiders outside linebacker Maxx Crosby shoved Herbert as he celebrated following a third-down conversion. Officials flagged Crosby for unsportsmanlike conduct, prompting another Herbert celebration. A brief shoving match ensued between players, and an argument broke out between Chargers wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal and Crosby.

"It's an emotional game and I've got nothing but respect for him as a player and as a teammate," Herbert said, "but at the end of the day I could have kept my cool a little bit better too."

Herbert finished 15-of-20 with 151 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and an interception.

As the Chargers look to make the postseason for the second straight year, Herbert's injury comes at a particularly critical part of the season. Four of the Chargers' final five opponents were in the playoffs last season, and all of them -- Philadelphia, the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos -- are competing for spots and better seeding.