Stephen A. Smith breaks down the Patriots' success this season but cautions about expectations due to the schedule they've played. (2:01)

Open Extended Reactions

For the third straight year, we're picking out the NFL's top players by specific skills and traits ahead of the last month of the regular season. The MVP race is squarely between Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford, but this exercise is meant to look at the smaller advantages some players have rather than their overall talent.

For example, who is the most creative passer in the NFL, or the QB with the best touch? Which receiver has the best hands, and who is the most explosive running back? Which offensive lineman is the best at opening rushing lanes, and which defensive lineman is the best at plugging them on the other side of the ball? Which linebacker is the best tackler, and which defensive back is the top ball hawk? And what about special teams: Who is the most accurate kicker?

I picked out 109 traits and named the best player at each spot based on what I've seen on tape this season and the underlying numbers. I focused in on the 2025 season while making the list, too -- how these players perform in specific areas right now. Let's get rolling, starting with the quarterbacks.

Jump to a position:

QB | RB | WR/TE | OL

DL/LB | DB | ST

Most accurate passer: Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Of quarterbacks who have played at least 10 games this season, Prescott's 9.6% off-target rate is the lowest, and he has completed 69.3% of his passes. He is playing some of the best football of his career.

With his elite physical tools -- frame, arm length and hand size -- Allen can rip the ball to every level of the field.

His 12 completions on passes of 30 or more air yards leads the league, and he has completed 70.6% of those throws. In coordinator Klint Kubiak's offense, Darnold is set up on schemed shot plays to target the third level.

Best touch and timing: Drake Maye, Patriots

Maye can put touch on the ball to find open voids versus zone coverage. Plus, Maye will deliver a "runner's ball" to beat man schemes. On throws of 10 to 20 air yards, Maye is completing a league-best 68% of his passes.

Best passing mechanics: Joe Burrow, Bengals

His season has been limited due to a toe injury, but he remains the model for pocket mechanics. From his footwork to consistent eye level, Burrow sets the bar. Every young quarterback should study his game.

Best pocket mobility: Dak Prescott, Cowboys

I've really been impressed with Prescott's ability to find space and reset his throwing window inside the pocket. His 80.9 QBR on pocket throws this season tops the league.

Quickest throw release: Aaron Rodgers, Steelers

Rodgers is still getting the ball out with speed, using his quick release to attack tight windows. His average time to throw of 2.67 seconds is the second lowest in the league.

Best QB field vision: Matthew Stafford, Rams

Stafford is seeing it extremely fast from the pocket in coach Sean McVay's system, using his post-snap vision to identify coverage and target the open voids. Stafford has thrown 27 touchdowns from the pocket this season, tied for most in the league.

Most instinctive passer: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Mahomes' ability to find open targets -- especially late in the down -- creates consistent conflict for opposing defenses. On attempts averaging a time to throw of four or more seconds, he leads the league with 36 completions.

Stafford owns a TD-INT ratio of 32-4. He's producing MVP-level numbers while protecting the football.

Best pocket poise: Drake Maye, Patriots

Maye has shown a strong sense of calm inside the pocket, with subtle movements to shift his platform and climb. On pocket throws this season, Maye has 19 touchdown passes compared with four interceptions.

Most creative passer/off-platform : Caleb Williams, Bears

Williams brings a natural playmaking element when creating outside of structure as a runner and as a thrower. Plus, he has the arm strength to throw rockets on the move.

Top dual threat: Josh Allen, Bills

Allen's 409 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns lead all quarterbacks, and his 2,832 passing yards ranks ninth overall. He has continued to make game-changing plays for the Bills this season.

Mahomes averages 28.8 rushing yards per game on scramble attempts, while converting 23 first downs. Both of those numbers lead in the league.

play 3:01 'You should be ashamed.' Stephen A. calls out Jeff Saturday for Mahomes take Stephen A. comes out in strong defense of Patrick Mahomes after Jeff Saturday's take on whether the quarterback should be viewed differently if the Chiefs miss the playoffs.

Gibbs leads the league with six carries of 30 or more yards. And more importantly, he reached a league-high 22.23 mph on his 78-yard score in Week 7 versus the Bucs.

Achane has rushed for 10 or more yards on 17.2% of his carries this season. He moves better than any other rusher going north to south.

Robinson's ability to accelerate in tight quarters puts him in a position to dart through creases of daylight. And that translates in the zone run game.

Most powerful rusher: Jonathan Taylor, Colts

Taylor has used his combination of power and home run ability to produce a league-best 106.8 rushing yards per game.

Best contact balance: Javonte Williams, Cowboys

Williams' 527 yards after first contact ranks second in the league. He runs angry and looks as explosive as he did early in his career with Denver.

Most sudden rusher/best change-of-direction: Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

Gibbs has the stop-and-start speed to shake defenders at the point of attack. His 5.8 yards per carry leads the league.

Cook combines his lateral speed and vertical burst to cut down defensive pursuit angles on the edges or in the open field. His 1,228 rushing yards is the second most in the league, and his 29 carries of 10 or more yards ranks third.

Best rushing vision/instincts: Jonathan Taylor, Colts

Taylor makes this list again due to his vision with the ball. It allows him to move and create positive angles, slicing through the second and third level of the defense. He leads the league with 33 rushes of 10 or more yards.

Most decisive rusher: Josh Jacobs, Packers

Jacobs plays at a different clip when he can press the ball downhill, and we see that consistently in the low red zone. One of the best goal-line backs in the league, he has eight touchdowns on goal-to-go carries this season.

Best ball security as ball carrier: Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

Gibbs has 425 carries over his past two seasons, and he hasn't put the ball on the ground once.

Dak Prescott, Myles Garrett, Drake London, Jahmyr Gibbs and Pat Surtain II are the best at some of 109 specific skills in the NFL. ESPN Illustration

Best receiving back: Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

The league's premier dual-threat back, McCaffrey has 85 receptions, the fourth most in the league. With 806 receiving yards so far, he is close to breaking Marshall Faulk's record for receiving yards by a running back in a single season (1,048 in 1999).

More than willing to lower his pads and square up blitzing linebackers, Williams has a pass block win rate of 83.6%.

Best route runner: Justin Jefferson, Vikings

The subpar quarterback play in Minnesota this season has led to reduced numbers for Jefferson, but he is still the league's best at setting up and manipulating man coverage.

Fastest pass catcher: Rashid Shaheed, Seahawks

Shaheed has topped the 21 mph mark twice this season. He's a burner who can create explosive plays downfield or after the catch with straight-line speed.

Most explosive pass catcher: George Pickens, Cowboys

Pickens creates favorable isolation matchups as the backside "X" receiver due to his top-tier movement ability. His 1,142 receiving yards ranks second in the league.

Most physical pass catcher: Puka Nacua, Rams

Nacua has the demeanor to work the dirty areas of the field, and the play strength shows up after the catch. His 86 receptions is tied with the Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase for second most in the league.

Most sudden pass catcher/best change-of-direction: Zay Flowers, Ravens

Flowers has the lateral quickness to get loose after the catch. Plus, he is a rapid accelerator with the ball in his hands.

Brown is really productive on in-breakers and screens due to his ability to slither past defenders after the catch. His body control and vision are among the best in the league.

A reliable, high-volume receiver, Smith-Njigba has caught 82 of 112 targets this season. He hasn't been assessed as having a drop on a single one.

Best coverage awareness: Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Kelce's play speed has declined, but he can still uncover and find open grass. His 719 receiving yards ranks second among tight ends behind Arizona's Trey McBride (879).

Best at getting open: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks

A smooth and savvy route runner, Smith-Njigba can get open at all three levels. He leads the NFL with 1,336 receiving yards.

play 0:59 Why JSN is Stephania Bell's fantasy loser of Week 13 Stephania Bell breaks down Jaxon Smith-Njigba's fantasy struggles in the Seahawks' Week 13 shutout against the Vikings.

Best on 50-50 balls: George Pickens, Cowboys

Pickens leads the league with 15 tight window receptions, using his length and ball skills to win those contested throws.

A multilevel route runner, Bowers can work the seams and produce in the middle of the field. He has caught 33 of his 49 receptions this season on throws inside the numbers.

Best body control/ball tracking: Drake London, Falcons

London can track the ball vertically, and those skills show up in one-on-one matchups. He can go get it. In nine games this season, London has 810 receiving yards and six touchdown grabs.

Chase has three toe-tap receptions this season, and a league-high 13 over his past three seasons. He has elite field awareness near the boundary.

Best after the catch: Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals

A powerful and explosive mover, Chase can run through tackle attempts or erase good angles from third-level defenders. His 435 yards after the catch leads all wide receivers.

Best playing through contact: A.J. Brown, Eagles

Brown can physically overwhelm smaller defensive backs, and he can work through contact at every level of the field. That's a key trait to producing on Sundays.

Most versatile pass catcher: Trey McBride, Cardinals

McBride leads the NFL with 88 receptions, and he produces from multiple alignments. He has 36 receptions from the slot, 34 out of tight alignments, nine from out wide and one from a backfield set.

Best red zone target: Davante Adams, Rams

Adams leads the NFL with 12 touchdown receptions in the red zone, and he's still one of the league's best against press coverage. He routinely shakes free with sudden and measured footwork on fade or slant routes.

Best ball security as pass catcher: Davante Adams, Rams

Adams has 240 receptions over his past three seasons, and he hasn't fumbled the ball once.

St. Brown is able to stay in front of cornerbacks when blocking on the perimeter, plus he is willing to crack inside on safeties. He leads all wide receivers with 61 run block wins.

Breaking news from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Best in-line blocking tight end: George Kittle, 49ers

The tape says it's Kittle with his ability to create displacement off the ball in the run game, plus his movement traits in space. These strengths allow him to win at the second level or wrap to the play side.

Pierce is averaging a league-high 20.9 yards per catch, and he has a reception of 25 or more yards in eight of 10 games played. He is a true vertical target who can stretch the field in the Colts' offense.

Mailata has the lower body flex and play strength to anchor down on the edge, handling power down his middle. He has rare physical skills at 6-foot-8, 365 pounds.

Best OL quickness/foot speed: Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers

Wirfs moves like a small forward on the basketball court at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds. He has the foot speed and hips to mirror edge rushers in pass protection. Wirfs' 94.3% pass rush win rate ranks sixth among tackles this season.

Most explosive OL: Penei Sewell, Lions

A fluid and powerful lineman with explosive striking ability, Sewell launches into down blocks. And he uses his short-area ability to fit on second-level defenders.

Best OL handwork: Dion Dawkins, Bills

Dawkins has a stout punch that slows down edge rushers, and he's also a well-schooled technician. His 96.4% pass block win rate leads all offensive tackles.

Wright's play demeanor fits the identity of coach Ben Johnson's run game. He's nasty and violent on contact, using his physical traits at 6-foot-5, 325 pounds to bury defenders.

Best at opening running lanes: Grey Zabel, Seahawks

The rookie's 84.6% run block win rate is the best among all NFL guards. With the movement ability to combo block and climb in the Seahawks' run game, Zabel also plays with a tone-setting style.

Humphrey is excellent in space, taking the correct path to gain leverage on linebackers. And he has the body control to redirect and eliminate a defender's cut-off angle. Humphrey's 72.3% run block win rate is seventh among centers.

Most instinctive OL: Drew Dalman, Bears

A positional blocker, Dalman gets a jump on zone schemes to reach defensive tackles, and he takes positive angles to wall off second-level defenders. He creates daylight for running backs, and he wins consistently in pass protection.

Best play demeanor on OL: Quenton Nelson, Colts

Nelson is a culture-setter, with a ferocious demeanor that shows up on the tape. Defenders need to get off the tracks when he is pulling to the play side.

play 0:49 Saturday: Colts' loss to Texans is a bad sign Jeff Saturday and Domonique Foxworth explain why the Colts' loss to the Texans is troubling amid injuries.

Most disciplined OL: Joe Thuney, Bears

Thuney has started all 12 games for the Bears, playing 791 snaps, and he has yet to commit an accepted penalty.

Quickest first step: Nik Bonitto, Broncos

Bonitto has an electric first step, which puts him in a position to attack from the edge off the jump. His 9.5 sacks rank sixth in the league.

Fastest closing speed to QB: Micah Parsons, Packers

Parsons can close on quarterbacks in a hurry, using his elite burst to disrupt the pocket. He has been a difference-maker in Green Bay, racking up 12.5 sacks and a league-best 53 pressures.

Anderson can bend and flatten, using counter moves to disengage from blockers. But he also can win with speed-to-power, collapsing the edges of the pocket. His 10.5 sacks are fifth most in the NFL, and his 23.5% pass rush win rate ranks third.

Most explosive pass rusher: Myles Garrett, Browns

The league's most dominant player, Garrett uses his explosive pass-rush traits to create pocket chaos. He has rare speed at 6-foot-4, 272 pounds, leading the NFL with 19 sacks.

Most physical DL: Jared Verse, Rams

I like Verse here because of his overall play style. He has a physical edge in both the run and pass game.

Watt's hand usage is tied to his footwork, creating opportunities to slip blockers off the edge. He has seven sacks this season, and a total of 37.5 over his past three.

Burns moves as if he has WD-40 on his hips, with the flexibility and lower body control to turn the corner easily. His 13 sacks rank second in the league.

Garrett has a deep skill set of counter moves to put blockers in consistent conflict. He can win with speed off the edge, rock offensive tackles back on their heels or set up blockers to create an inside path to the quarterback. He's the best defensive player we've seen since Reggie White.

play 4:05 3 NFL stars get a heartwarming Thanksgiving surprise Myles Garrett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Keenan Allen thank a special person in their lives, unaware their mentors are listening with a Thanksgiving surprise.

Best bull rush: Zach Allen, Broncos

Allen can get under the pads of interior lineman, walking them back into the pocket. He has six sacks this season and a total of 19.5 over his past three. He's a highly underrated player.

Best spin move: Danielle Hunter, Texans

Hunter has a slippery spin move off the edge that leaves offensive tackles grabbing at air. He can also use the threat of his spin move to set up an outside rush path. His 11 sacks rank fourth in the NFL.

Herbig uses his relentless rush style to make plays late in the down. And the effort level pops on the tape. He has six sacks, with a 28.7% pass rush win rate that tops the league.

Best interior pass rusher: Jeffery Simmons, Titans

Simmons is a powerful defender with counter moves and the short-area speed to beat centers or guards in pass protection. His 19.7% pass rush win rate ranks seventh in the league, plus he has 6.5 sacks and 29 pressures.

Best edge setter: Maxx Crosby, Raiders

A three-down impact player, Crosby has 110 run stop wins this season, second most in the league. He can set the edge and make plays behind the line of scrimmage.

Davis uses his massive 6-foot-6, 336-pound frame to push the pocket and disrupt throwing lanes. He has five batted passes, tied for second most.

Best pursuit range: Jalyx Hunt, Eagles

A long, rangy edge defender, Hunt can slash through gaps to make stops in the run game. And he has two interceptions this season.

Best block disengage: Leonard Williams, Seahawks

At 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, Williams has the upper-body strength to shed blockers. His club move at the line of scrimmage is both quick and vicious. The veteran is hard to block, and he also has a 41.0% run stop win rate.

Best fumble forcer: Aidan Hutchinson, Lions

His four forced fumbles are tied for the most in the league, and he has eight over his past three seasons. Hutchinson, who also has 43 pressures, is always looking to get the ball out when he hits the quarterback.

Best run stopper: Quinnen Williams, Cowboys

Traded from the Jets at the deadline, Williams has a 46.0% run stop win rate, second highest in the league. With his quickness off the ball, he generates havoc in the interior of the front. Williams has 34 tackles on designed rush attempts this season.

Most rangy on second level: Edgerrin Cooper, Packers

Cooper has the run-and-hit traits to patrol the edges in the run game, plus he has the range to cover ground as a zone defender.

Dean arrives angry as a blitzer, using his runway from the second level of the defense to drop the hammer on running backs in protection. He has three sacks, six pressures and a 31.3% pass rush win rate.

Fastest closing speed to ball carrier: Jordyn Brooks, Dolphins

Brooks plays downhill with some serious speed, and he will shoot gaps to make plays behind the line of scrimmage. He leads the NFL with 11.4 tackles per game.

Most instinctive at second level: Fred Warner, 49ers

Warner sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 6, but he's still the best player at keying offensive tendencies pre-snap to get a jump on plays. There's a reason he's consistently around the ball.

Al-Shaair looks to take the ball carrier's soul every time he makes contact. He has thunder in his pads.

Quick to diagnose the run, Campbell uses his long 6-foot-5 frame to wrap up and drive the legs on contact. He is averaging 9.2 tackles.

Wiggins has the speed to open and match receivers vertically downfield, plus he can recover to get back in phase. He has three interceptions and five pass breakups this season.

Best DB closing speed: Denzel Ward, Browns

Ward has the short-area juice to drive top-down from his backpedal or stay on the hip of receivers in man coverage. And he closes on the ball in an instant.

Best pedal transition: Quinyon Mitchell, Eagles

There is no wasted movement or false steps with Mitchell when he breaks out of his pedal. He has smooth and controlled footwork. And his nine pass breakups are tied for third in the league.

Most physical in coverage: Jaycee Horn, Panthers

Horn is a physical cover corner who will challenge receivers through the release and the route stem. His five interceptions are tied for second most in the NFL.

Surtain is still the prototype at the position despite sitting out some time because of a partially torn pectoral muscle. He can shut down opposing WR1s, using his elite physical traits and clinical technique.

He leads the NFL with six interceptions, showing more range and playmaking skills in Dennis Allen's system. Byard is creating on-the-ball production from multiple levels of the field this season.

Stingley uses his backfield vision to overlap seam balls, plus he will get in the weeds looking for work. He has three interceptions and eight passes breakups this season.

Bullock glides through the third level of the defense with post range and ball skills. And he can cover ground from depth. Bullock's four interceptions are tied for fourth most in the NFL.

Most sudden DB/best change-of-direction: DJ Turner, Bengals

Turner has the change of direction quickness to match multiple breaking routes, plus he has the 4.2 speed to check receivers over the top. His 11 pass breakups are the second most in the NFL. And the tape is really good.

Surtain has the length to disrupt releases and the foot quickness to play lateral speed off the line. He can match up to any wide receiver in the league.

Best zone coverage: Jamel Dean, Buccaneers

In Tampa, Dean can patrol the outside third or bait quarterbacks as a flat defender in Cover 2. And he's willing to set an edge as a run defender. Dean has three interceptions this season, including a pick-six against the Jets in Week 3.

James has played 241 snaps in the slot this season, making tackles in space. Plus, he can operate in the front as an overhang defender. He shoots and wraps on contract to get ball carriers to the ground.

Best nickel traits: Cooper DeJean, Eagles

DeJean has the traits coaches want in the slot, as he's sticky in coverage and has the zone instincts to find the ball or tackle in space. He has 44 solo tackles, 1 interception and 7 pass breakups this season.

play 2:19 Stephen A.: Eagles are 'coming apart at the seams' Stephen A. Smith explains why he believes the Eagles' Week 13 loss was worse than the Rams' loss to the Panthers.

Most coverage versatility: Kyle Hamilton, Ravens

The league's most versatile defender, Hamilton has 239 snaps at outside linebacker, 206 at free safety, 163 in the slot and 27 at corner. He's a true matchup option who can make an impact at every spot.

Most urgency in coverage: Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks

It has to be Witherspoon. We can look at his play speed, his striking ability on contact and his overall demeanor on the field. That's what I want in the secondary. He creates an identity for your defense.

He is a freight train for running backs to block in pass protection, plus he has a rush plan to set up blockers. James has two sacks, 11 pressures and eight quarterback hits this season.

Best DB in run support: Budda Baker, Cardinals

An urgent and aggressive alley runner, Baker can also spin down to mix it up in the box. He has 38 tackles on designed rushes this season.

Hufanga brought his strength as a disruptor from San Francisco to Denver this season. As a top-down/box defender, he can crash off the edges on pressures and strike ball carriers or receivers. Hufanga has 44 solo tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 7 pass breakups.

Aubrey has six field goals from 50 or more yards, and his two of 60-plus are the most in the league. He has a big-time leg.

Best kicking accuracy: Nick Folk, Jets

The 41-year-old has connected on 23 of 24 field goal attempts, and he's 7 of 8 from 50-plus yards. Folk is also perfect on extra points, converting all 18 of his attempts.

Best kickoff: Jason Meyers, Seahawks

Meyers has dropped a league-high 16 kicks inside the 25-yard line, and he's a strong directional kicker who can move the ball around. Meyers and the Seahawks also rank second in opposing starting field position on kickoffs (26-yard line).

Most clutch kicker: Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys

Aubrey leads the league with four clutch kicks, which ESPN counts as tying or go-ahead kicks in final two minutes of the game or overtime.

Fox averages 45.7 net yards per punt, and he has dropped the second-most punts inside the 20-yard line (23). He's also tied for the league lead, with Atlanta's Bradley Pinion, on punts inside the 10-yard line (11).

Top kick returner: KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys

I still see Turpin as the league's most feared kick returner because of his top-end speed and vision. He averages 25.9 yards per return, and he has had three explosive returns this season.

Top punt returner: Marcus Jones, Patriots

Jones' two punt return touchdowns are tied for the most in the league, and he's averaging 19.2 yards per return. He is a fearless returner, with the explosive short-area speed to get into open daylight. He ran one back 94 yards Monday night.

Best in coverage units: Devon Key, Broncos

Key leads the NFL with 19 total special teams tackles on coverage units. He can play at top speed and tackle in space on punt coverage, plus he can slip blockers and bring returners down in tight quarters on kickoffs.

Cooke has clean mechanics on the hold, from the catch to placement.

Best field goal blocker: Denico Autry, Texans

Autry has blocked a league-best two field goal attempts this season, creating an interior push to slip through gaps and get his hands up.