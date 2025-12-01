Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars punter Logan Cooke allegedly saying he would kill Tennessee Titans running back Julius Chestnut during a skirmish in Sunday's game is normal trash talk between players, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said.

"I've probably heard that said, I mean, 100 times from players in games, so whatever," Coen said Monday afternoon.

Chestnut made the allegation in the locker room after the Jaguars' 25-3 victory at Nissan Stadium. He said it happened during a skirmish following a fourth-quarter punt, and the two players were immediately surrounded by teammates. Jaguars long-snapper Ross Matiscik grabbed a Titans player and threw him to the ground during the altercation.

When it was over, Cooke and Matiscik were penalized for unnecessary roughness. Tennessee cornerback Kaiir Elam and safety Mike Brown also were penalized for unnecessary roughness and Brown was ejected.

"I don't even know what I did [to earn the penalty]," Cooke said after the game. "I was trying to take up for my boy Dewey [safety Andrew Wingard]. It is what it is. We live with each other, we ride with each other. That's all it is. So, play football long enough, football stuff happens."

Chestnut, who blocked Cooke during Titans returner Chimere Dike's 47-yard return of a previous punt, said after the game he was "just trying to play hard, and he came up to me and said he was going to kill me. So, I don't know what made him do that.

"... That was surprising to me. I ain't never seen nothing like that before."