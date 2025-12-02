Open Extended Reactions

The playoff race is heating up after Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season, which started on Thanksgiving and concluded with a Patriots win on "Monday Night Football." After victories by the Bills, Chargers, Jaguars and Packers, there are still 12 teams at least four games over .500. According to Elias Sports Bureau, that's tied with 2000 for the most teams at that mark through Week 13 since the 1970 merger.

How do these teams fit in our updated Power Rankings? We restacked the NFL heading into Week 14, which includes byes for the Giants, Panthers, Patriots and 49ers. In addition to the 1-32 rankings, we asked our NFL Nation reporters to pick an X factor for the final stretch of the season. Who could be crucial to their team in a postseason push? Who needs big performances to get a new contract for 2026?

Let's get into it with the No. 1 team, which is different from last week's rankings. Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluated how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

Week 13 result: Beat the Giants 33-15

Week 13 ranking: 2

X factor for final stretch: Defensive tackle Christian Barmore

With starting DT Milton Williams on injured reserve because of a high ankle sprain for at least the next two games and No. 3 DT Khyiris Tonga slowed by a chest injury from Week 12, more of the burden falls on Barmore. Through the first nine weeks, the Patriots hadn't allowed an opposing running back to gain 50 rushing yards in a game. But in Weeks 10-12, Patriots opponents averaged more than 5.0 yards a carry. -- Mike Reiss

Week 13 result: Lost to the Panthers 31-28

Week 13 ranking: 1

X factor for final stretch: Linebacker Byron Young

This Sunday showed just how important the Rams' pass rush has been to their success on defense. That group has been particularly helpful to an injury-riddled secondary by pressuring opposing quarterbacks. Young is the leader -- at least in sacks -- of their pass rush with a career high of 10 this season. The 2023 third-round pick is also setting himself up for a big contract extension, which he's eligible for after the season. -- Sarah Barshop

Week 13 result: Beat the Commanders 27-26 (OT)

Week 13 ranking: 3

X factor for final stretch: Running back RJ Harvey

With J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve (foot), Harvey is clearly the team's RB1 and the only "big'' back on the roster at 205 pounds -- no other player at the position is over 200 pounds. He has shown improvement in pass protection, so that should give him some additional third-down snaps in the weeks ahead. But the Broncos need him at his decisive best as a runner if their run game is going to be more than ornamental. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 13 result: Beat the Vikings 26-0

Week 13 ranking: 5

X factor for final stretch: Wide receiver/returner Rashid Shaheed

Not long after acquiring Shaheed from the Saints last month, the Seahawks had to put rookie receiver/punt returner Tory Horton on injured reserve. While the move has proved to be timely, it has yet to be as impactful as Seattle envisioned. Shaheed has only 73 scrimmage yards on nine touches in four games with the Seahawks. But among the reasons they gave up fourth- and fifth-round picks for one of the NFL's premier deep threats was to give opposing defenses someone else to worry about other than Jaxon Smith-Njigba. If teams follow Minnesota's lead and bottle up the league's leading receiver, Seattle will need Shaheed to step up. -- Brady Henderson

Week 13 result: Beat the Lions 31-24

Week 13 ranking: 7

X factor for final stretch: Wide receiver Jayden Reed

The Packers aren't just getting back another receiver soon. They're getting back their leading receiver in each of the past two seasons. Reed hasn't played since he broke his collarbone in Week 2. He underwent surgery to repair that, as well as a fracture in his foot, and is expected to return either this week against the Bears or next week against the Broncos. Reed is the Packers' most versatile receiver and should make their passing game even more difficult to defend down the stretch. -- Rob Demovsky

Week 13 result: Lost to the Bears 24-15

Week 13 ranking: 4

X factor for final stretch: Running back Saquon Barkley

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year has had a difficult time getting going in 2025. He is on pace for 1,048 rushing yards, just about half of his production from his record-breaking 2024 season (2,005). He has faced more stacked boxes and is running behind an offensive line that hasn't been as buttoned up as last season's group. The ground game is vital to Philadelphia's operation. The Eagles need to figure out how to unlock Barkley if they have designs on making another run. -- Tim McManus

Week 13 result: Beat the Browns 26-8

Week 13 ranking: 9

X factor for final stretch: Returner Skyy Moore

Moore's emergence over the past month has played a crucial role in San Francisco's special teams turnaround. He ranks fifth in the NFL in yards per kick return (28.1) and 11th in yards per punt return (12.1). He has nearly scored on one of each and has said repeatedly it's just a matter of time until he takes one all the way. The Niners need contributions from all over the roster in order to make up for what they've lost to injury, so Moore could be particularly important down the stretch. -- Nick Wagoner

Week 13 result: Beat the Eagles 24-15

Week 13 ranking: 11

X factor for final stretch: Cornerback Nahshon Wright

Wright is a big reason the Bears lead the NFL in takeaways (26). The backup-turned-starter for 11 of 12 games is second on the team in interceptions (five), including the Bears' only pick-six. He also has three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. Considering the Bears' lack of consistent pass rush, they will continue to lean on Wright to earn extra possessions. Those instinctive plays, such as a forced fumble on the Eagles' tush push Friday, are keeping Wright on the field even as the rest of the Chicago secondary gets healthy at a critical time. -- Courtney Cronin

Week 13 result: Beat the Steelers 26-7

Week 13 ranking: 10

X factor for final stretch: Running back James Cook III

The Bills' rushing attack -- fueled by Cook and his offensive line and coached by Aaron Kromer -- has been a vital piece of the team's success. To secure a spot in the postseason, the Bills need production on the ground when their inconsistent passing game falls short. Three of the Bills' four losses have come when Cook rushes for fewer than 100 yards. The team is 0-4 when he has less than 20 carries. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Week 13 result: Lost to the Texans 20-16

Week 13 ranking: 6

X factor for final stretch: Running back Jonathan Taylor

The Colts are 5-0 when Taylor rushes for 100 yards or more. That's a bit of an oversimplification because he tends to close out wins by running the ball and chewing up clock. But there's a relationship between the Colts having an efficient offensive performance and Taylor being productive. In recent weeks, neither has been true, and Indy has lost three of four, with Taylor averaging 62.7 yards in those losses. -- Stephen Holder

Week 13 result: Lost to the Packers 31-24

Week 13 ranking: 8

X factor for final stretch: Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

The Lions are still fighting for a playoff spot after entering the season with high expectations as Super Bowl contenders. Detroit's pass rush has struggled with just four sacks over the past four games; Hutchinson had 1.5 sacks in a rough November. The Lions need Hutchinson, and the defense, to find a groove. "Look, we have five games left of the regular season. We're at a point where there's some adversity for sure," he said during Sunday's practice. "We call ourselves a gritty team, it's all over this building. It's what people say about us, but I think it's easy to be gritty when you're winning games and it's all sunshine and rainbows." -- Eric Woodyard

Week 13 result: Beat the Colts 20-16

Week 13 ranking: 16

X factor for final stretch: Quarterback C.J. Stroud

The Texans have an elite defense that's the No. 1 scoring unit in the league (16.4 points per game allowed). So all Houston needs is an effective offense, led by Stroud, that can score 24 points per game. Usually, that's all the defense needs to capture the win -- it has given up more than 20 points in only two games. Stroud admitted he was a "little rusty" in his return from a concussion Sunday, but the Texans need him to return to form with a defense that could power them to another divisional title and potentially a deep playoff run. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Week 13 result: Beat the Titans 25-3

Week 13 ranking: 14

X factor for final stretch: Defensive end Josh Hines-Allen

It took Hines-Allen 11 weeks to get his third sack, which gave him a franchise-record 56 for his career. In the past two weeks, however, he has had three sacks and a league-high 16 QB pressures -- one more than Cleveland's Myles Garrett. The Jaguars need Hines-Allen to maintain that surge because of injuries to defensive end Travon Walker (knee) and defensive tackle Arik Armstead (hand). Walker hasn't practiced in two weeks, and Armstead couldn't play with a cast on his hand this past Sunday. Hines-Allen will have to carry the pass rush, especially in Sunday's critical game against Indianapolis with the AFC South lead on the line. -- Mike DiRocco

Week 13 result: Beat the Raiders 31-14

Week 13 ranking: 13

X factor for final stretch: Running back Omarion Hampton

The 2025 first-round pick has been on injured reserve since Week 5 because of a left ankle fracture but could return to the field as early as Monday against the Eagles. Hampton had been a consistent, bruising force on the ground and a safety valve in the passing game for Herbert. Hampton caught 17 passes from Weeks 3 to 5, tied for second most on the team with wide receiver Keenan Allen. Hampton was also third in the NFL in yards from scrimmage (364) over that span. His return should jump-start this offense at a crucial part of the season. -- Kris Rhim

Week 13 result: Beat the Chiefs 31-28

Week 13 ranking: 19

X factor for final stretch: Cornerback Trevon Diggs

Diggs hasn't played since mid-October, but he was designated for return from injured reserve Sunday. He suffered a concussion in an at-home accident and was placed on injured reserve to help right knee soreness that had developed. He was not playing at his Pro Bowl level before going on IR, but perhaps he can find that form in a Cowboys defense that has improved with the additions of Quinnen Williams, DeMarvion Overshown, Shavon Revel Jr. and Logan Wilson. Diggs would provide another playmaker as the Cowboys fight for a playoff spot. -- Todd Archer

Week 13 result: Lost to the Cowboys 31-28

Week 13 ranking: 12

X factor for final stretch: Wide receiver Rashee Rice

After missing the first six games while serving a suspension, Rice has been a difference-maker for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Alongside tight end Travis Kelce, Rice will need to continue to elevate his play, in particular his ability to gain yards after the catch, to keep the Chiefs' playoff hopes alive. Mahomes will likely need to rely even more on short passes to Rice because Kansas City is dealing with numerous injuries along its offensive line. -- Nate Taylor

Week 13 result: Beat the Cardinals 20-17

Week 13 ranking: 15

X factor for final stretch: Running back Bucky Irving

Since entering the league last season, Irving has a missed tackles forced rate of 35.2%, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That's the best rate among players with 250 or more carries over that span. With quarterback Baker Mayfield dealing with a shoulder injury to his non-throwing arm and Chris Godwin Jr. just now getting healthy, the Bucs have needed Irving to move the chains. And as Mayfield put it, "[Irving] gets a lot of attention whether he's getting the ball or not. The play's never over -- it doesn't have to be blocked up perfect." -- Jenna Laine

Week 13 result: Beat the Rams 31-28

Week 13 ranking: 20

X factor for final stretch: Quarterback Bryce Young

When Young plays well and limits turnovers, the Panthers have a chance. The past two weeks are prime examples. He had three touchdown passes and a season-high passer rating of 147.1 against the Rams on Sunday. The week before that, Young had two picks and a passer rating of 60.8 in a loss to San Francisco when the defense played well enough to win. With teams stacking up against the run, Young has to perform well in the pass game. -- David Newton

Week 13 result: Lost to the Bengals 32-14

Week 13 ranking: 17

X factor for final stretch: Quarterback Lamar Jackson

The Ravens need Jackson to return to form if they have any hope of making the postseason. Since 2018, he has the best regular-season record in December and January at 22-4, throwing 53 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In order for him to reach that level again, he has to break out of a career-worst slump. Over the past three games, he has completed less than 60% of his passes and hasn't produced a touchdown -- his longest drought since becoming a starter. The Ravens don't necessarily need MVP Lamar, but they can't overcome another meltdown like his Thanksgiving performance. -- Jamison Hensley

Week 13 result: Beat the Saints 21-17

Week 13 ranking: 22

X factor for final stretch: Running back De'Von Achane

If you've seen even just one Dolphins game this season, you know how important Achane is to the offense. He ranks third in the NFL with 1,034 rushing yards and sixth with 1,404 scrimmage yards. He is the only Dolphins player with more than 60 touches, having caught or carried the ball 240 times this season. As Miami has turned into a top rushing offense over the past month, its long-shot run to the playoffs will go as far as the third-year back can take them -- especially if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the passing game continue to struggle. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Week 13 result: Lost to the Bills 26-7

Week 13 ranking: 18

X factor for final stretch: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

With so many areas of concern, it's hard to pin down one player as the team's X factor entering this crucial stretch. Rodgers, though, is a good place to start. The offense mustered a season low of points against the Bills and possessed the ball for just 18 minutes. The defense has glaring issues, too. But if Rodgers and the offense can sustain drives, that could alleviate the load carried by the defense. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 13 result: Beat the Ravens 32-14

Week 13 ranking: 25

X factor for final stretch: Linebacker Barrett Carter

Very few rookies are shouldering as much of their team's hopes as Carter. The fourth-round pick out of Clemson is the starting middle linebacker and relays the team's defensive playcalls. Defensive coordinator Al Golden noted that Carter did a good job of operating the run defense in the team's Week 12 loss to the Patriots. Cincinnati built on that performance with a five-takeaway outing against Baltimore. If the Bengals' defense can play well with Carter in the middle, Cincinnati will hang around the playoff conversation. -- Ben Baby

Week 13 result: Lost to the Broncos 27-26 (OT)

Week 13 ranking: 24

X factor for final stretch: Wide receiver Deebo Samuel

Samuel is playing for a new contract, which could be in Washington -- depending on how he finishes. Age will be a factor, as he turns 30 in January; it was a sticking point in the Terry McLaurin negotiations. Samuel leads the team with 58 catches for 534 yards and five touchdowns. He's on pace to top his career high of 77 catches from 2021. Washington needs to upgrade its receivers with more explosiveness, which Samuel has improved. But he could be an interesting free agent target for other teams. McLaurin will earn $18.35 million in 2026, leaving Washington with at least $90 million in cap space, so it can afford another expensive signing at receiver. But any deal for Samuel must make sense. -- John Keim

Week 13 result: Lost to the Seahawks 26-0

Week 13 ranking: 21

X factor for final stretch: Quarterback J.J. McCarthy

The Vikings are all but eliminated from the playoffs, so their most important organizational priority is to decide whether they need a new quarterback for 2026. The Vikings are unlikely to give up on McCarthy, the No. 10 pick in 2024. But they will be forced to face some difficult decisions if he doesn't reverse what has been the worst performance by any starting quarterback this season. Should they pair him with a short-term veteran who could replace him if 2026 starts poorly? Do they need to acquire someone to start, pushing McCarthy's timeline back to 2027? These are by far the most important questions for the franchise. -- Kevin Seifert

Week 13 result: Lost to the Jets 27-24

Week 13 ranking: 23

X factor for final stretch: Wide receiver Darnell Mooney

After Mooney garnered nearly 1,000 receiving yards last season, this has been a something of a lost year. He broke his collarbone in the first practice of training camp and has yet to find any consistency since returning in Week 2. Mooney seemed to turn the corner in Week 12 with a 49-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Kirk Cousins but then had just two catches for 25 yards against the Jets. He carries a cap hit of more than $18 million next season, so he could force the Falcons into a tough decision if he doesn't show a return to form. -- Marc Raimondi

Week 13 result: Lost to the Buccaneers 20-17

Week 13 ranking: 26

X factor for final stretch: Tight end Trey McBride

McBride has established himself as Mr. Consistent. Sunday was his 14th straight game with five or more receptions, a new Cardinals record and the second most in NFL history behind Travis Kelce's 15 straight games in 2018. With McBride's versatility, he can be a playmaker off the line or split wide, causing mismatches wherever he is on the field. With receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.'s heel a concern and uncertainty around Kyler Murray's return from IR, McBride is Arizona's most stable playmaker. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 13 result: Lost to the 49ers 26-8

Week 13 ranking: 28

X factor for final stretch: Quarterback Shedeur Sanders

Sanders, a fifth-round pick, will make his third straight start against the Titans, and ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported that the Browns are open to giving Sanders an extended look for the rest of the season. He has shown flashes in his two starts (60% completion rate, two touchdown passes) and will have an opportunity to leave a lasting impression on Cleveland's decision-makers ahead of the offseason. The team has two first-round picks in the 2026 draft. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Week 13 result: Beat the Falcons 27-24

Week 13 ranking: 30

X factor for final stretch: Defensive end Will McDonald IV

McDonald, a 2023 first-round pick, is on pace for his second double-digit sack season, but he has had stretches of inconsistency. Four of his seven sacks came in Week 10 against the Browns. His pressure percentage of 11.7% is down from last season's 16.3%, per NFL Next Gen Stats. The Jets have to make a decision on McDonald's fifth-year option by May. Right now, it's projected at $14.9 million (fully guaranteed) for 2027. -- Rich Cimini

Week 13 result: Lost to the Patriots 33-15

Week 13 ranking: 27

X factor for final stretch: Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux

Thibodeaux missed his third straight game Monday night because of a shoulder injury, and he has just 2.5 sacks in 10 games. The edge rusher started 2025 strong, but the injury has hurt his value moving forward. Thibodeaux has a fifth-year option in 2026, but he could have been up for a new contract had this season gone well. Now, it will be interesting to see how he finishes on the field. It could go a long way in determining his future with the team. -- Jordan Raanan

Week 13 result: Beat the Saints 21-17

Week 13 ranking: 29

X factor for final stretch: Wide receiver Chris Olave

The Saints' last win came when Olave had his only 100-yard game of the season in Week 10 against the Panthers. The Saints are down two receivers now that Brandin Cooks and Rashid Shaheed are gone and running back Alvin Kamara is hurt. That means there aren't a lot of pass-catching options for rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. Devaughn Vele had his best game as a Saint against the Dolphins, but the Saints need Olave to get their offense going. -- Katherine Terrell

Week 13 result: Lost to the Chargers 31-14

Week 13 ranking: 31

X factor for final stretch: Wide receiver Jack Bech

Wide receiver is among the long list of needs the Raiders will address in the offseason. But with Las Vegas out of the postseason picture, the final five weeks of the season should open the door for its rookie second-round pick to prove he can be a meaningful contributor in 2026. Bech has only 10 catches for 114 yards, though eight of those receptions resulted in first downs. The former TCU standout has upside. It's a matter of the coaching staff allowing him to showcase his potential in the coming weeks. -- Ryan McFadden

Week 13 result: Lost to the Jaguars 25-3

Week 13 ranking: 32

X factor for final stretch: Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons

Despite missing two games, Simmons' 6.5 sacks has him on pace for his first double-digit sack season. He leads the Titans with 29 quarterback pressures (second most among DTs in the NFL), 12 of which came against double teams. Simply put, as he goes, the Titans' defense goes. Simmons' ability to beat double teams allows other defensive linemen to get one-on-one matchups. And his impact extends beyond the pass rush. He's consistently making plays behind the line of scrimmage, as shown by his 10 tackles for loss. -- Turron Davenport