Star Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner did not damage his Achilles on Sunday, but his calf injury will sideline him for an undetermined length of time, coach Shane Steichen said Monday.

The Colts, however, are not considering placing Gardner on injured reserve at the moment, Steichen said.

"His Achilles is good," Steichen said, discussing the test results on Gardner's injury.

He sustained his injury in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Houston Texans. He was in coverage away from the action on the Texans' second play from scrimmage when he went down with his injury, which occurred on a noncontact play.

Gardner, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 draft and a two-time first-team All-Pro selection, was acquired by Indianapolis from the New York Jets at the trade deadline for two first-round draft picks.

Sunday was Gardner's third game with the Colts since the trade.

