ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions have placed second-year cornerback Terrion Arnold on the injured reserve list with a shoulder injury, which will sideline him for at least four games.

Arnold, 22, has started in seven of his eight appearances this season, logging 31 total tackles, eight passes defended and an interception.

He missed Monday's practice after being injured in the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Arnold was originally expected to be "out for a long time," according to Lions coach Dan Campbell, following a Week 5 shoulder injury against Cincinnati but was able to return earlier than expected after seeking a second opinion.

He was also sidelined for two games after sustaining a concussion in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders.

The Lions selected Arnold with the 24th pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft out of Alabama.