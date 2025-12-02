Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quarterback Drake Maye strengthened his MVP candidacy, throwing for 282 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions as the New England Patriots recorded a convincing 33-15 victory over the visiting New York Giants on Monday night.

The Patriots won their 10th straight game to improve to an NFL-best 11-2 and enter their Week 14 bye week having played one of their best games of the season.

Maye's pinpoint accuracy highlighted a masterful performance, which included a 3-yard toss to receiver Kayshon Boutte late in the first quarter and then a 33-yard arcing gem to receiver Kyle Williams along the left side of the end zone.

Maye entered Monday second behind Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in MVP odds, according to DraftKings.

This was Maye's sixth game this season completing at least 75% of his passes while throwing two or more touchdowns, tying Matt Ryan (2016) for the third most such games in a season in NFL history after Tom Brady (2007) and Jared Goff last season.

Drake Maye is the most accurate quarterback in NFL, and he showed it again on Monday. David Butler II-Imagn Images

Most surprising performance: Rookie WR Kyle Williams.

Williams is fifth on the depth chart and entered Monday with 4 receptions for 110 yards and 1 touchdown, but had a beautiful 33-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Maye made an accurate delivery along the left side of the end zone. Williams had a clean release at the line of scrimmage and then tracked the ball over his right shoulder and kept his feet in bounds with little margin for error.

Turning point: Linebacker Christian Elliss' bone-rattling hit of Giants QB Jaxson Dart at 4:20 of the first quarter -- with Dart still in the field of play along the right sideline -- was the tone-setting play and reflected the energy and physicality in which the defense played for most of the game.

Giants TE Theo Johnson was penalized for unnecessary roughness after the hit, and the Patriots quickly turned the next possession into a touchdown for a 17-0 lead.

Trend to watch: How coach Mike Vrabel handles the upcoming bye week.

Vrabel could give players Wednesday through Sunday off before returning early next week in preparation for a highly anticipated Week 15 home game against the Bills. The Patriots enjoyed the convincing win despite having more injury-related concerns than at any other point in the season. The bye week will allow the Patriots to get healthier.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Finishing in the red zone remains a work in progress as the Patriots' first drive inside the 20 stalled, and they had to settle for a field goal, which also happened in the second quarter. New England entered the game ranked in the middle of the league in red zone offense, scoring 23 touchdowns on 42 non-kneel-down trips (54.7%) inside the 20.

Stat to know: Marcus Jones' 94-yard punt return touchdown in the first quarter tied the longest in Patriots franchise history. Julian Edelman had a 94-yarder against the Dolphins in 2010 Week 17. -- Mike Reiss

Next game: vs. Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET, Dec. 14)

Jaxson Dart returned Monday after suffering a concussion on Nov. 9. Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Just when you thought it couldn't get worse for the Giants, they prove you wrong.

The Giants lost convincingly on the road to the Patriots. This result in front of a national audience could put into question whether general manager Joe Schoen is really safe after the team already fired coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. Ownership said recently that Schoen is running the coaching search.

Interim coach Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen weren't the solution Monday night. Not even the return of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart could save this group.

Dart, who missed the previous two games because of a concussion, had his moments in his return. But the Giants' defense and special teams were a mess in the first half while falling into a 30-7 hole that made this a laugher.

What to make of the QB performance: Dart returned amid questions about him finding the right balance between running the ball aggressively and protecting himself. He didn't do a great job in the first half, when he ran near the sideline and took a massive hit from Elliss.

Dart protected himself better while running the ball in the second half. The rookie had some moments throughout the contest and finished 17-of-24 passing for 139 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. He rushed four times for 20 yards in his return. At least he came out healthy.

Turning point(s): Pick your special teams blunder.

The opening kickoff was returned 39 yards, almost to midfield. Jones returned a punt 94 yards for a touchdown after the next drive. Giants kicker Younghoe Koo mis-hit his field goal attempt, getting his foot caught in the turf, then the Giants fumbled a kickoff return ... all in the first half!

play 0:37 'What the hell was that?!' Danny DeVito can't believe Younghoe Koo's FG blunder Danny DeVito reacts on "ManningCast" to Younghoe Koo stubbing his toe before getting tackled after this field goal attempt.

Trend to watch: Giants allow a passing TD for 13th straight game.

Maye found Boutte for a 3-yard touchdown with one minute remaining in the first quarter, hauling it in over cornerback Cor'Dale Flott. The Giants are the only team in the league to allow a touchdown pass in every game this season. It's the first time since 1972 that the Giants have allowed a TD pass in each of their first 13 games. -- Jordan Raanan

Next game: vs. Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Dec. 14)