FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New York Giants kick returner Gunner Olszewski left Monday night's 33-15 loss to the New England Patriots with a concussion after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from linebacker Christian Elliss.

The Giants also saw their top running back, Tyrone Tracy, carted off with a hip injury in the final quarter.

Olszewski was returning a kickoff late in the first half when he was first spun sideways by Marte Mapu, leaving him exposed to be hit by Elliss. There was no penalty because Olszewski was a ball carrier.

Olszewski fumbled on the play and it was recovered by the Patriots. The hit was seemingly hard enough that it chipped the paint off his helmet decal.

Part of Gunner Olszewski's helmet decal came off after taking a hit to the head on the kickoff return.



The veteran returner was left dazed as players called for trainers. Olszewski was helped off the field and to the locker room before being ruled out to start the third quarter.

Olszewski has been the Giants' primary returner for all 13 games. He's averaging 27.9 yards per kickoff return and 8.9 yards per punt return.

His fumble capped a disastrous first half for the Giants' specials teams. New York allowed a 39-yard return on the opening kickoff that put New England near midfield, saw Marcus Jones return a punt 94 yards for a touchdown and failed to get off a field goal attempt when Younghoe Koo got his cleat caught in the turf.

As a result, the Giants trailed 30-7 at halftime.