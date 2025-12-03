Stephen A. Smith says the Cowboys’ wins over the Eagles and Chiefs send a profound message, but still expects Dallas to free-fall in January. (1:59)

FRISCO, Texas -- It's easy to look at the improvement of the Dallas Cowboys' defense over the past three weeks and attribute it all to the arrival of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in a trade from the New York Jets.

Williams has been credited with seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and 19 quarterback pressures during Dallas' three-game winning streak.

"Honestly, it's just great to have a dog out there," Osa Odighizuwa said. "Just elevates the whole defense."

Williams, however, deflects any of that talk as the Cowboys get ready to play the Detroit Lions on Thursday (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video).

"I don't really know what was going on before I got here, but since I've been here, everybody's just been firing on all cylinders when it comes down to doing the job to their best ability," Williams said. "One person can't change things. One person can't affect the game for wins and losses. It's a team effort. It's a unit effort, especially on defense.

"We all lose together. We all win together. So it's just been unbelievable to work with those guys in the defensive room and get better every single day."

In the past three games, the Cowboys' defense has allowed an average of 21.7 points, 312.3 yards, 69.7 rushing yards and 18.3 first downs. Opponents have been successful on only 35.1% of third-down attempts.

In the nine games before Williams?

The Cowboys allowed 30.8 points, 397.4 yards, 143 rushing yards and 23.4 first downs per contest. Opponents converted on 52.6% of their third-down opportunities.

Also, the Cowboys are averaging more sacks and takeaways per game over that stretch compared to the first nine games.

"The biggest enjoyment that I have is as a coach is seeing the guys execute and them having fun doing it," defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. "That to me is the biggest fun you can have as a coach and that's why you do the job."

Of course, the addition of Williams is not the only reason why there has been improvement. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown returned from three torn right knee ligaments suffered last December and linebacker Logan Wilson was acquired in a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 4. Safeties Donovan Wilson (shoulder, elbow) and Malik Hooker (toe) returned from injuries, and rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., a third-round pick, made his debut Nov. 17 against the Raiders.

"All the cavalry is coming back," Odighizuwa said.

And those who were around from the start have performed better, according to Eberflus.

"It's really everybody," Eberflus said. "Everybody, all 11, all together, all the time. That's been the biggest improvement."

Coach Brian Schottenheimer started with the run defense when discussing the turnaround. The Raiders ran for 27 yards on 12 carries; the Philadelphia Eagles ran for 63 yards on 18 carries. The Kansas City Chiefs had 119 yards on 23 carries and 30 came from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In the first quarter, the Chiefs had 66 rushing yards but were stifled after that.

With the addition of Williams has come more five-man fronts that have included Odighizuwa and Kenny Clark on the field at once. The Cowboys have allowed four runs of 10 yards or more in the past three games. In the first nine weeks, they allowed a little more than four such runs in each game.

With running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, the Lions have the fourth-ranked run offense, which will be a challenge.

"When you make a team one dimensional, it's difficult," Schottenheimer said.

The third-down improvement has been staggering as well. Eberflus has altered some of his defense. The Cowboys have gone from playing man coverage on 26.8% of the snaps in the first nine games to 32.1% in the past three, according to ESPN Research.

The coverage has improved, but so has affecting the quarterback.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is coming off a two-sack game. Schottenheimer said rookie end Donovan Ezeiruaku, who had six quarterback pressures against the Chiefs, "is going to be a star." Sam Williams and Dante Fowler Jr. have been much more impactful.

Then Williams, Clark, Odighizuwa and Solomon Thomas have pushed the pocket from the middle.

"You've got to be able to do that. Then really it comes down to the most important thing is pressure," Eberflus said. "If it's four man, five man, or sending a guy from off the ball, that's been really good. We've got a lot of good hits on the quarterback, pressures on the quarterback, collapsing the pocket, making him feel it from the middle, from the outside. That's the first job you've got to have in pass defense."

Whether it's all because of Williams or in part because of Williams, the Cowboys have a belief that the defense should have been better earlier this season.

"No, the identity hasn't changed," Ezeiruaku said. "I would say we've executed more. We've always wanted to play with violence, effort and passion. That's been our mantra."