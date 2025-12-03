Stephen A. Smith has something to say about the Giants' LB Abdul Carter being benched and drawing attention. (2:09)

The 2025 NFL draft class has made a major impact this season. Three rookie quarterbacks (Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough and Cam Ward) are starting for their respective teams. Two tight ends (Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren) are emerging as versatile options for teams that will likely be in the postseason. And the Atlanta Falcons' two first-round picks at edge rusher (Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.) have five sacks apiece. But how do the league's top rookies stack up against each other?

We polled five NFL analysts and reporters -- Matt Bowen, Kalyn Kahler, Jeff Legwold, Matt Miller and Jordan Reid -- to form a consensus ranking of the top-10 rookies. Who cracked the list after missing our ranking following Week 6?

Our experts also looked closer at a rookie who could be crucial in the playoffs, the team with the best overall class, and a first-year player who could break out next season. Plus, they named one overperforming late-rounder and one underperforming first-rounder. Let's begin with the top-10 list through 13 weeks.

Stats: 106 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 INTs

Drafted: Round 2, No. 33

Ranking after Week 6: No. 6

Schwesinger is a former walk-on at UCLA who is now the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He has the processing speed of a former bioengineering major in the middle of coordinator Jim Schwartz's defense. And his physicality has helped Schwesinger rank in the NFL's top 11 for total tackles. Among those players, Schwesinger has the most tackles for loss (10) and the most QB hits (six). -- Legwold

Stats: 57 receptions, 826 yards, 6 TDs

Drafted: Round 1, No. 8

Ranking after Week 6: No. 4

The first wide receiver drafted in April, McMillan has quickly become the go-to option for quarterback Bryce Young. He is a big-play threat, averaging 14.5 yards per reception (16th highest in the NFL). And he's the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

McMillan has shown no hesitance in stepping into the lead role for the Panthers, who have lacked a true WR1 since DJ Moore was traded to the Bears in 2023. McMillan's catch radius and route-running ability at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds has translated well to the professional level. Those skills could come up big for the Panthers in the playoffs, as they're in contention to win the NFC South at 7-6. -- Reid

Stats: 52 receptions, 791 yards, 6 TDs

Drafted: Round 1, No. 19

Ranking after Week 6: No. 1

Egbuka produced big numbers in the early part of the season: He caught five touchdowns over his first five games, topping the 100-yard receiving mark in Weeks 4 and 5. But a Week 6 hamstring injury has dropped his receiving totals over the second half of the season, which is reflected here on his fall from the top spot in our previous rankings. A defined route runner who can get loose at multiple levels of the field, Egbuka has the makeup of a future No. 1 receiver. -- Bowen

Stats: 58 receptions, 684 receiving yards, 4 TDs

Drafted: Round 1, No. 14

Ranking after Week 6: No. 3

Warren has been fantastic as the Colts' top option in the passing game while also having proved to be a competent blocker for the ground attack. He has the third-most receiving yards among all tight ends, and he'll be asked to produce even more in the playoffs as defenses home in on him and running back Jonathan Taylor. The future is bright for Warren, who already is emerging as one of the best young tight ends in the league. -- Miller

Stats: 12 starts, 91.1% pass block win rate, 78.8% run block win rate

Drafted: Round 1, No. 7

Ranking after Week 6: Just missed the top 10

For Jets fans searching for something good to hold onto this season, look no further than the 21-year-old right tackle. The first draft pick of the Aaron Glenn-Darren Mougey regime has been a bright spot on this team and instills optimism that the new leadership might have elite scouting sense. For a team that traded away two cornerstone players this season, Membou looks to be a foundation for the next Jets era. That's important since a new quarterback is on the horizon. -- Kahler

Stats: 1,417 passing yards, 10 TDs, 3 interceptions; 317 rushing yards, 7 TDs

Drafted: Round 1, No. 25

Ranking after Week 6: No. 10

Dart missed two games with a concussion, but we've seen positive signs of development despite a nightmare season for the Giants, who fired their coach and have missed multiple offensive stars due to injuries. Dart can play in rhythm as a thrower, and he can deliver the ball quickly to the third level. Plus, his dual-threat traits create conflict for defenses; New York can use him on designed carries and second-reaction scrambles. The arrow is certainly pointing up here for future seasons. -- Bowen

Jeff Saturday and the "Get Up" crew discuss their concerns over Jaxson Dart's style of play and if it is sustainable for the Giants.

Stats: 12 starts, 91.0% pass block win rate, 84.6% run block win rate

Drafted: Round 1, No. 18

Ranking after Week 6: No. 8

The success of Seattle's offense this season is in large part due to the consistency of its interior offensive line. Zabel has the highest run block win rate among all qualified guards, using his exceptional agility and strength to clear rushing lanes. His poise in pass protection also stands out every week, as the Seahawks can go toe to toe with any team when quarterback Sam Darnold is comfortable. -- Miller

Stats: 196 carries, 758 rushing yards, 7 TDs; 17 receptions, 88 receiving yards

Drafted: Round 2, No. 36

Ranking after Week 6: No. 9

Despite missing Cleveland's Week 1 contest, Judkins made an appearance on our initial rookie rankings three weeks later. He has returned to the list after stepping into the lead back role that was vacated by Nick Chubb (now with the Texans). Judkins has had 20 or more touches in five games and is the only reliable component on the league's fourth-worst scoring offense (16.2 points per game). -- Kahler

Stats: 31 receptions, 406 yards, 3 TDs

Drafted: Round 1, No. 10

Ranking after Week 6: Not ranked

After a slow start to his rookie campaign, Loveland has quickly become one of the best young tight ends in the league. In coach Ben Johnson's offense -- one prone to use multiple-tight-end sets -- Loveland has been a security blanket for quarterback Caleb Williams. Loveland's most impressive trait has been his ability to gain yards after the catch, as he averages 2.5 yards after contact per reception (second among all tight ends). -- Reid

Stats: 12 starts, 87.9% pass block win rate, 70.4% run block win rate

Drafted: Round 1, No. 4

Ranking after Week 6: Just missed top 10

Campbell is expected to be on injured reserve until at least Week 18 with a knee sprain. But at least some of quarterback Drake Maye's MVP push can be attributed to how well the rookie left tackle has performed. Campbell and the Texans' Aireontae Ersery are the only rookies to have played at least 690 snaps at left tackle this season. -- Legwold

Just missed

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Philadelphia Eagles: 53 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT

Abdul Carter, Edge, New York Giants: 31 tackles, 1.5 sacks

Walter Nolen III, DT, Arizona Cardinals: 8 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery

Jalon Walker, Edge, Atlanta Falcons: 31 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Dallas Cowboys: 30 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Also received top-15 votes from our panelists: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, New Orleans Saints; Tyler Booker, G, Dallas Cowboys; Nick Emmanwori, S, Seattle Seahawks; TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots; Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders; Kyle Monangai, RB, Chicago Bears; James Pearce Jr., Edge, Atlanta Falcons; Josh Simmons, OT, Kansas City Chiefs

Which rookie could make the biggest impact in the playoffs?

Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears. As Jordan mentioned, Loveland has emerged as a matchup target for Caleb Williams in Ben Johnson's offensive system. Over his past five games, Loveland has caught 20 of 26 targets for 290 yards and three scores.

The rookie tight end can work the middle of the field on seams and in-breakers, plus Johnson will isolate Loveland in the red zone. This allows Loveland to use his foot quickness and frame to beat man coverage, which will be extremely important in the postseason. -- Bowen

Rich Eisen offers his outlook on the Bears after they defeated the Steelers and Eagles in back-to-back weeks.

Who is best set up to break out in his sophomore season?

Walter Nolen III, DT, Arizona Cardinals. The No. 16 pick has offered tantalizing glimpses of his potential impact even in a season that has been derailed by injuries. He did not play until Nov. 3 due to a calf injury from offseason training. Then he suffered a knee injury in Week 11 that he still hasn't come back from.

But in 101 snaps this campaign, Nolen's explosiveness is clear. He has produced eight tackles, a sack, a batted pass, two QB knockdowns, four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery in those limited number of plays. -- Legwold

Which team has had the best rookie class this season?

Carolina Panthers. While the Browns and the Giants have good cases, my vote goes to Carolina. The aforementioned Tetairoa McMillan has thrived as the team's top pass catcher. Edge rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen have stepped in and contributed to the defensive front. And the Panthers are even getting contributions from many of their Day 3 picks, including safety Lathan Ransom, tight end Mitchell Evans and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.

Ransom's physicality has become infectious throughout the defense; he had 11 tackles and a sack in the Panthers' Week 13 win over the Rams. Evans is used frequently in 12 personnel sets and has scored two touchdowns. And Horn flashed early in the season despite initially being considered as a depth player. -- Reid

Which first-rounder is underperforming?

Matthew Golden, WR, Green Bay Packers. The No. 23 pick missed the past two games with a wrist injury, and he has just 26 catches for 286 yards. He has flashed potential at times, including an 86-yard performance against the Bengals, but he has missed several opportunities for explosive plays.

On Thanksgiving against Detroit, wideouts Dontayvion Wicks and Christian Watson stepped up big for Green Bay. But the Packers could have benefitted from their speedy rookie, especially since tight end Tucker Kraft is out for the season with a right ACL tear. Golden could return from injury as soon as this week. -- Kahler

Which late-rounder is overperforming?

Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Los Angeles Chargers. We can't close without mentioning this fifth-rounder and what he has meant to quarterback Justin Herbert. With 38 receptions, 534 receiving yards and two touchdowns, Gadsden has provided the exact seam-busting option that the Chargers were missing in the middle of the field. The AFC West is loaded with great tight ends, and Gadsden is playing up to that standard. -- Miller