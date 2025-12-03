Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard did a lot of praying early last month when he lost his starting job to Rico Dowdle.

He prayed for the Panthers, 5-4 at the time, to continue winning and be a factor in the playoff race. He prayed that the quadriceps injury -- which cost him two games and allowed Dowdle to unseat him -- would fully heal so he could be an effective backup.

He prayed for everything, save for getting his starting job back as the focal point of the offense.

"I prayed so many times for moments like this,'' Hubbard said after having five carries for 17 yards in Carolina's 16-13 upset of the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 2. "I've been in Carolina five years now and the goal has been to bring wins to Carolina, bring good football to Carolina, no matter how that looks.

"This has been a tough situation, but you know, I'm happy we're winning games. I prayed for that. So to be in this position, it can be tough at times. But I know I'll be back to what I'm doing. No storm lasts forever.''

The storm ended Sunday.

Hubbard, who had a combined 10 carries for 51 yards the previous three games, rushed for a team-high 83 yards on 17 carries in Sunday's 31-28 upset of the Los Angeles Rams, which kept the Panthers (7-6) a half-game behind the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5) heading into their bye.

He also had two catches for 41 yards, including a short swing pass he turned into a 35-yard touchdown.

Hubbard looked like the back who earned a four-year, $32 million extension from the Panthers in November 2024.

Chants of "CHU-bah! CHU-bah!'' echoed through Bank of America Stadium at one point Sunday.

Other than a brief moment when Hubbard appeared to say "remember me'' after the touchdown, the 26-year-old from Canada remained as humble as he was after losing his job.

"I said a lot of things,'' Hubbard said with a smile without confirming what he said. "Honestly, I was doing a lot of things [after the touchdown], but I was just giving glory to God. I've been praying, I've been praying, I've been keeping faith.''

Dowdle remained heavily involved Sunday, with 58 yards on 18 carries and two catches for 21 yards. With a healthy Hubbard, Carolina has a one-two punch heading into the stretch run.

"He looked amazing,'' Panthers coach Dave Canales said of Hubbard. "He looked explosive and he looked strong and really brought an attitude to our group. And it really impacted us as a team.

"On the sideline, I could feel that just by the intentionality of how he was running and making yards. All he wants to do is win. And all he wants to do is help his teammates.''

With two of their final three games against the Bucs, after a Week 15 trip to New Orleans (2-10), the Panthers have a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

"Obviously, when your team is winning, being a part of that is fun,'' Hubbard said.

Canales spoke Sunday about the humility and resilience that's helped the team win and how Hubbard embodies both.

"He's just a first-class pro,'' Canales said. "He works hard, gets himself ready and prepared every day the same, regardless of the circumstances.''

Dowdle saw that when he joined Carolina during the offseason as a free agent.

"That guy works harder than anybody I've ever seen,'' he said. "That man is first on the field, first in the building, last off the field doing extra. So it's great seeing him get back to that and have it pay off.''

Hubbard made his biggest impact on third downs Sunday. On Carolina's first drive, he had a 7-yard run on third-and-3. Three plays later, he had the touchdown catch on third-and-8. He had 54 third-down scrimmage yards, second most in in his five-year career.

Hubbard's leadership in the locker room and at practice never waned after he took a backseat to Dowdle.

"I tell myself all the time, 'What type of man would I be to only praise God when things are going my way? What type of leader would I be to only lead when things are going the way I want them to?''' Hubbard said.

Hubbard admitted he rushed back from the calf injury, which sapped his explosiveness until he got back to form Sunday.

"I wasn't quite where I wanted to be,'' Hubbard said. "I just want to be there for my team. ... I'm a competitor. I want to be out there. I want to play. I want to be there with my team.''

On Sunday, he had the best of both worlds: contributing and winning.

"It was a big moment for me,'' Hubbard admitted. "I wanted to be able to help my team and help with this success and obviously to do that is to make plays and stuff like that.

"To be honest, whether I get the ball a thousand times or not, I just want to win. That's been my goal since I came to Carolina is to win, win, win.''