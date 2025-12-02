Open Extended Reactions

NDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts have reversed course at kicker.

Indianapolis waived Michael Badgley on Tuesday, then signed former New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe to their practice squad after a tryout that included former Baltimore Ravens great Justin Tucker.

Badgley was under scrutiny after missing his third extra point in seven games in the Colts' 20-16 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday. Coach Shane Steichen on Monday left the door open to make a change and, earlier Tuesday, special teams coordinator Brian Mason made it clear the Colts were concerned about moving forward with Badgley.

"We have to be able to make the layups and the free throws that we have, especially [extra points]," he said. "We've missed three PATs in seven games. It's inexcusable."

Grupe was released by the Saints last week in his third season with the team. He's converted 79.8% of his field-goal attempts in his career and has missed two of 88 attempts on extra points.

The Colts held a three-man tryout on Tuesday that included Tucker, the Ravens five-time All-Pro. He remains a free agent after serving a 10-week suspension for violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy related to alleged sexual misconduct with Baltimore-area message therapists. Tucker has denied the allegations.

Tucker got his first workout since his reinstatement with the Saints last week when they were searching for a replacement for Grupe. The Saints opted to sign Cade York instead.