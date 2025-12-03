Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- The status of Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will likely be a game-time decision against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

"I know this, if he can play, he'll play," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Tuesday. "That's the best way to say it."

St. Brown hasn't practiced this week while dealing with a sprained ankle, but has stayed engaged with mental reps.

He says it's "still up in the air" on if he'll play or not, as he'll continue to test the ankle to make sure he can change directions while stopping and cutting without making things worse.

"It hurts, but it's getting better. So, that's the good news. Just day-by-day," St. Brown told reporters on Tuesday. "Just trying to make sure I'm out there for my guys.

He suffered the ankle injury during the opening quarter of Detroit's 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving and didn't return.

St. Brown was rolled up from behind while blocking for running back Jahmyr Gibbs and stayed down briefly after the play before limping into the locker room.

Initially, Campbell thought he could be out for a week or two, but St. Brown is still pushing to play if he's able as they enter this final five-game stretch while fighting for a playoff spot.

The All-Pro receiver leads Detroit with 75 receptions for 884 yards and nine touchdowns as a team captain in his fifth season.

"Every day it's gotten better so I hope that it continues to get better these next few days," St. Brown said of the ankle.