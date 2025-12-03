Stefanski: Having Watson at practice will be beneficial to Browns' young QBs (0:22)

Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns on Wednesday designated quarterback Deshaun Watson to return to practice from the physically unable to perform list, the latest step in his return from last year's season-ending Achilles injury.

Watson, 30, hasn't played since rupturing his right Achilles tendon last October, which sidelined him for the final 10 games of the 2024 season. He underwent a second surgery in January after retearing his Achilles, and the Browns announced that he would miss significant time in 2025.

The designation opens a 21-day practice window for Watson, who will be limited in practice Wednesday and will conduct individual drills. Stefanski said the next step for Watson could include scout team quarterback reps.

"His focus, my focus, is obviously getting him back to playing football, practicing football, which he hasn't done in over a year," Stefanski said. "So, it's a good next step for him."

The Browns will have to activate Watson to the 53-man roster at the conclusion of the practice window or he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Stefanski said it wasn't his focus when asked if it was the organization's desire to see Watson in a game before the end of the season.

Suspension and injuries have limited Watson to just 19 games since the Browns traded three first-round picks to the Houston Texans and gave him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract in March 2022.

Watson began his Browns tenure serving an 11-game suspension after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions. Watson also missed the final eight games of the 2023 season after undergoing surgery to his throwing shoulder.

Since making his debut with the Browns, Watson has posted a 33.1 Total QBR, which would rank only above Tennessee Titans rookie Cam Ward if Watson had enough starts to qualify. In March, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam called the Watson trade a "big swing-and-miss."

Cleveland still owes Watson $46 million next season, and he has an $80.7 million cap for the 2026 season, the largest in the NFL.

The Browns have overhauled their quarterback room since Watson last stepped onto the field. Three different quarterbacks have started for the Browns this season: Joe Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders, a fifth-round pick, has started the past two games and will make his third career start Sunday against the Titans.