BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on Wednesday downplayed a heated sideline interaction that was caught Sunday during the team's 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, CBS cameras showed Jeudy clapping his hands in an animated fashion and talking to Sanders while they looked over a play on a sideline tablet. Sanders stood up and responded to Jeudy before seemingly shaking his head in disagreement.

"We resolved that," Sanders said. "We're not going to speak on that.

Said Jeudy: "We spoke about it. We're good. ... It's an emotional sport. Things like that happen. It's football."

Jeudy, who set career-best marks for receptions (90) and receiving yards (1,229) and was named to his first Pro Bowl last season, has struggled this season. He is on pace for a career low in receptions and has only caught one touchdown pass. Jeudy has also dropped six passes, tied for the third most in the NFL.

Sanders, a fifth-round pick who is set for his third start Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, has spoken about needing more time to develop a rapport with Jeudy. Sanders, who began his NFL career as the fourth quarterback on the depth chart, did not receive any reps with the first-team offense until he was named the starting quarterback in Week 12.

"The hardest thing in this game and right now is having trust, having trust in everybody," Sanders said. "Certain movements, certain things, it's so detailed, and that's how I play very comfortably. That's how I get in my comfort zone, that's how I get in my bag, that's how I'm able to do that.

"It's different, because this is a different year. It's not a traditional way. It's not a traditional situation, and that's OK because it's a challenge. And I know we're going to be able to overcome the challenge. But it just expedites everything. You just go out there and take risks. It is what it is."

When asked if he would have handled the interaction differently, Jeudy said, "Probably talk to him off camera, that's probably what I would have done differently. I'm going to speak my mind and say what I see out there, but it is what it is. It's football. Me and Shedeur good. Stuff like that happens."

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday said the interaction had been addressed internally.

"Football is an emotional sport," Stefanski said, "and certainly when you're a family like we are, you can have your disagreements. Sometimes they're for everybody to see. Sometimes it's behind closed doors. But like a family, we move on, we talk about it, so not worried about it."