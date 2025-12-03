Open Extended Reactions

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills claimed veteran cornerback Darius Slay off waivers and released cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram in a corresponding move, the team announced Wednesday.

Slay, 34, was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday after the sides mutually agreed to part ways, his agents told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Slay was a healthy scratch in the team's loss to Buffalo on Sunday as the Steelers opted instead to elevate Asante Samuel Jr. to the active roster for the game.

Slay played in 10 games for Pittsburgh, starting nine. He recorded 3 passes defensed, 1 fumble recovery, 36 total tackles and 1 tackle for loss.

Slay will serve as another veteran presence in the Bills' cornerback room and could provide insurance and depth. Starting cornerback Christian Benford is coming off a career performance in which he had a fumble recovery touchdown and interception on back-to-back drives en route to being named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The Bills have been rotating veteran Tre'Davious White and rookie Maxwell Hairston at the other starting cornerback spot.

Slay won a Super Bowl with the Eagles last season, capping a five-year tenure in Philadelphia. He played the first seven seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions.

He is not the first experienced player the Bills have added to the 53-man roster of late, as they signed wide receiver Brandin Cooks, 32, last week.

Ingram, who spent four seasons with the Bills after signing as an undrafted free agent out of the University at Buffalo, was a healthy scratch the past three games.