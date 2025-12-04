Open Extended Reactions

Players across the NFL wore special cleats during Weeks 12 and 13 as part of the "My Cause My Cleats" campaign.

The special initiative, in its 10th year, served as a precursor to ESPN and the V Foundation for Cancer Research's 19th annual V Week, which runs from Dec. 2 to Dec. 14. My Cause My Cleats allows players to showcase causes that are meaningful to their heart in a creative way while supporting charities they are tied to.

The cleat designs often are inspired by a personal story -- Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo's is a prime example. Ringo is supporting the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Nine days after he reported to play for Georgia in 2019, his mother, Tralee Hale-Ringo, had an appointment to have a palpable mass checked out to prove that she didn't have cancer. However, she got diagnosed with triple-negative ductal carcinoma, a rare form of breast cancer.

"We as women and as moms, we sacrifice for our family, and we put ourselves on the back burner. And I almost paid the ultimate price for that," Hale-Ringo told ESPN Radio. "So, it's important for us as women and as moms to make sure to put ourselves first so that we can show up 100% for our families and our children."

She immediately started chemotherapy in Phoenix before moving closer to Athens, Georgia, and Ringo. He became "the biggest support system," she said, being patient as his mother fought cancer.

Going through that journey with her in 2021 inspired Ringo to spread awareness about breast cancer research and showcase that breast cancer doesn't discriminate in any way, shape or form. As he continued his career at Georgia, his mother's battle showed Ringo that nothing would compare to what she was going through.

The 2025 #MyCauseMyCleats for Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo. Philadelphia Eagles

Ringo called it an "honor" to support others who have had breast cancer by wearing the special cleats. It's also a blessing for him to see how impactful the stories of what his mother went through has been.

"I feel like when you're doing very well at something and you're able to impact others that are going through or have gone through the same thing that you have, all it does is warm your heart and just puts a really big smile on your face," Ringo told ESPN Radio.

It's a similar family inspiration for Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze.

His grandmother served as a military nurse, therefore, Odunze is supporting Operation Gratitude. Odunze's cleats are specifically focused on shining a light on Operation Gratitude's Battalion Buddy program, which sends teddy bears to kids whose parents are deployed.

"Honestly, I think it's one of the best things the NFL does," Odunze said of My Cause My Cleats. "It really is incredible. I mean, it's win-win on both sides. Guys get to work with their favorite organizations, and everybody likes to wear cool, custom cleats. We get to go out there and support those organizations on game day, and through little events leading up to it as well. It's such a genuine opportunity and just gets everybody involved, which is awesome."

The cleats Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze wore for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative. Excel Sports Management

It's his first year in New Orleans, but Saints quarterback Tyler Shough wanted to give back to the community there. The rookie's wife, Jordan, was a public school teacher. Shough decided to support YouthForce NOLA, which focuses on preparing public school students for college, their career and life.

"I believe investing in education and opportunity for local youth can change lives and strengthen the city's future," Shough said.

With V Week underway, here's a look at notable #MyCauseMyCleats participants from each NFL team.

cleats for a cause 💙



justin is reppin' paws for life k9 rescue on his cleats this sunday pic.twitter.com/2JcVvSTGMO — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 29, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles