Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens aren't downplaying the magnitude of Sunday's showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers, declaring it a "must-win game."

The winner between the Ravens and Steelers takes a one-game lead in the AFC North with four weeks remaining. The long-time rivals are currently tied atop the division with 6-6 records.

"If you can't get up for this one, I think that shows something about your character [and] your will," Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Wednesday. "And honestly, I think that just shows if you are a Raven or if you're not a Raven. I think how we come out of this game and how we prepare this week kind of echoes, not only for this game, but for the rest of the season, because we're basically in playoff football right now."

Humphrey added, "They say that there's no must-win game, but this is definitely a must-win game."

If the Ravens beat the Steelers, Baltimore's chances of winning the AFC North increases to 75%, according to ESPN Analytics. A loss drops the Ravens' chances to 30%.

Ravens middle linebacker Roquan Smith stood in front of his teammates this week and posed this question: "If someone told you that you can control your own destiny, what would you give up?"

"We're in that position right now," Smith said. "So, it's more about what you're going to do with it, and it's not about talking about it. It's more about showing with your actions."

The Ravens entered this season as the betting Super Bowl favorite who was looking to become the first team to win three straight AFC North titles. But it's been an up-and-down season for the Ravens, who have had trouble overcoming the early struggles of their defense and the recent struggles of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore bounced back from a disappointing 1-5 start by winning five straight games. Then, on Thanksgiving night, the Ravens committed five turnovers to fall to the Cincinnati Bengals, 32-14.

"Do we like our record? No. But, do we have everything in front of us? Yes," Humphrey said. "So, I think it's time to show it. I think we're too good of a team on paper -- I know that's been said and everything -- but now it's time to be a good team on Sunday."

Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr showed highlights of the rivalry with the Steelers to prepare the newcomers for the physicality of Sunday's game. Free safety Alohi Gilman said he's been told repeatedly -- about an average of nine times a day this week -- from coaches, players and those on the training room staff that you're not officially a Raven until you beat the Steelers.

"I'm tired of hearing it," Gilman said. "We're going to go do it."