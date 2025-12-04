Adam Schefter tells Pat McAfee that it's uncertain if the Chargers' Justin Herbert will play next week after hand surgery. (0:58)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif -- Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who recently had surgery on his fractured left hand, did not practice Wednesday but said he is preparing to play Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"The plan is to prepare as if I'm going to play and see how the next couple of days goes," Herbert said. "Do everything I can to be out there for the team and the guys out there."

Herbert said he wasn't sure of the exact surgical details, only that doctors inserted a plate and screws to stabilize his hand. Herbert kept the injured hand tucked in his hoodie pocket Wednesday and said he was wearing a cast to protect it from contact.

Herbert participated in Wednesday's walk-through, a noncontact instructional practice, but said he still hasn't gripped a football, something he plans to attempt later this week.

Reducing swelling, he said, has been the primary focus.

"It's been the most important thing the past couple of days," he said.

Herbert was hurt in the first quarter Sunday, when Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn hit Herbert on a scramble, and Chinn's helmet appeared to connect directly with Herbert's non-throwing hand.

Herbert stayed in the game, clearly favoring the hand, and threw a touchdown to wide receiver Quentin Johnston on the next play. He eventually went to the locker room and missed nine plays while a hard cast and glove were applied to his left hand.

The Chargers didn't take a snap under center for the remainder of the game, as Herbert said he struggled to grip the ball.

Herbert said he hasn't spoken with the team's medical staff but anticipates wearing a hard cast again if he plays.

Two seasons ago, Herbert fractured the middle finger on his left hand; the Chargers primarily played out of the shotgun to manage that injury

If Herbert doesn't take any reps at practice this week, he believes he could still play Monday, noting he's done that before.

Herbert has only had two injuries that caused him to miss practice: a high right ankle sprain last season and a fractured rib cartilage in 2022. Herbert played through both.

The only games Herbert missed due to injury were in 2023, when he fractured the index finger on his throwing hand and couldn't grip a football.

"It's not ideal," Herbert said of potentially playing without practicing. "It's definitely difficult in this league, but if that's the case and if Coach feels like I'll get the best shot for the team, then I trust his decision."

Coach Jim Harbaugh said the Chargers are optimistic Herbert will play against the Eagles, but they are preparing backup quarterback Trey Lance to start if needed.

Even if Herbert suits up, Lance might handle under center situations -- typically coming in goal-line or short yardage -- if Herbert's grip remains an issue.