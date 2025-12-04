        <
          Week 14 TNF highlights: Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions

          • Todd Archer
            Todd Archer
            ESPN Staff Writer
              Todd Archer is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the Dallas Cowboys. Archer has covered the NFL since 1997 and Dallas since 2003. He joined ESPN in 2010.
          • Eric Woodyard
            Eric Woodyard
            ESPN
              Eric Woodyard covers the Detroit Lions for ESPN. He joined ESPN in September 2019 as an NBA reporter dedicated to the Midwest region before switching to his current role in April 2021. The Flint, Mich. native is a graduate of Western Michigan University and has authored/co-authored three books: "Wasted," "Ethan's Talent Search" and "All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story". He is a proud parent of one son, Ethan.
          Dec 4, 2025, 07:27 PM

          The Dallas Cowboys entered their Week 14 "Thursday Night Football" game against the Detroit Lions on a roll, winners of three in a row and believing that the playoffs are not out of reach. Dallas had a 17.8% chance of reaching the playoffs heading into the game, according to FPI.

          The Lions had less momentum, not having put together back-to-back wins since beating the Browns in Week 4 and the Bengals in Week 5. Detroit had a 42.9% chance of reaching the postseason heading into the game.

          Cowboys reporter Todd Archer and Lions reporter Eric Woodyard are on-site and will provide all the highlights throughout the night in this file.