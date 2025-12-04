Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said Thursday that he expects quarterback Lamar Jackson to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers despite the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player missing practice with an ankle injury.

"I just give him a lot of credit - he's battling each week trying to get healthy enough to be able to play every Sunday," Monken said. "I mean, that's what I see out of him. I see a guy that's battling little nagging injuries, things that are stopping him from being able to get out there every day and practice."

Jackson was limited on Wednesday and then didn't participate Thursday, which is three days from the Ravens' battle with the Steelers for first place in the AFC North.

This marks the fourth straight week where Jackson has been sidelined for at least one practice. During that stretch, Jackson has been mired in a career-worst worst slump by going three straight games without producing a touchdown.

In Jackson's last game - a 32-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving night - Jackson committed a season-high three turnovers and completed a season-low 53.1% of his passes (17-of-32).

Monken said it's "hard to judge" how much the missed practice time has impacted Jackson's recent performances. This season, Jackson has dealt with a growing list of injuries: hamstring, knee, toe and ankle.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews indicated he's there for Jackson during his struggles but added that Jackson doesn't really need anyone's support.

"He is Lamar Jackson. He is that great of a player," Andrews said. "I have full confidence in him always and forever."

If Jackson can't play Sunday, Baltimore would start Tyler Huntley at quarterback. Since 2018, the Ravens are 5-12 (.294) when Jackson isn't their starting quarterback.