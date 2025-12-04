Open Extended Reactions

The calendar has turned to December, meaning cozier fits and cooler weather moves in for Week 14 of the NFL season.

Whether it is a puffer jacket or a hoodie, players are making sure to stay warm in their arrivals. Beanies and blazer jackets are making appearances, too.

The Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions got it started on "Thursday Night Football" in chilly Detroit, setting the stage for a busy NFL slate full of sweater weather.

Here are the top fits from around the league in Week 14.

Thursday night fashion

The pregame runway is one of the best places to show out, and Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made sure to do exactly that. He wore an all-black fit with a leather jacket and Goyard duffel bag in his left hand.